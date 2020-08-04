Latest update August 4th, 2020 3:30 AM

Early morning blaze contained at Chase Academy Building

Aug 04, 2020

Credit: Jared Kissoon

A fire at the Chase Academy Building at Parade Street, Kingston was contained by the Guyana Fire Service early this morning.
More details as this story develops.

