COVID-19 cases remain at 474

The Ministry of Public Health yesterday announced that the number of COVID-19 cases as at August 3 remains at 474.

According to the Ministry’s update, the number of active cases in institutional isolation is 268 with 38 persons in institutional quarantine and 3 persons are in the COVID-ICU. To date, 185 persons have recovered from the virus.

In the Ministry’s daily briefing to the nation, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Shamdeo Persaud revealed that over the weekend, the Ministry has seen a significant increase in the number of positive cases in the hinterland regions with Region 9 accounting for 19% of the total number of cases with Region Seven accounting for 20%.

To date, the total number of person tested is 4,893 with 4,419 returning with a negative status.