Latest update August 4th, 2020 3:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Carter Center urges Constitutional Reform

Aug 04, 2020 News 0

Following the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) being declared as the winner of the March 2 General and Regional Elections, the Carter Center is once again calling for the new administration to make constitutional reform a priority.
The Center previously called for constitutional reform in February, urging that it be done before the next election in 2025. They further noted that, based on their engagement in Guyana, they have observed that even though political parties have made repetitive commitments in their manifestos to enact Constitutional Reform, it is not being done.
They are hoping that Guyana’s key leaders can halt the country’s racial divide and combine efforts to ensure the electoral and constitutional reforms are completed before the next election and indicated strong support from the international community.
The internationally recognized organization had also called for constitutional reform in 2017, describing the “winner-take-all” system as a very problematic one. They had also previously stated that the importance of constitutional reform is greater in the wake of Guyana becoming an oil-producing nation, a situation “which has the potential to exacerbate ethnic and political conflicts.”
According to The Carter Center, reform will allow individual candidates to stand for President and remove the limits on candidature for presidential office. Additionally, it will allow membership in the National Assembly to those who join party lists. The organization highlighted the unreasonable limitation on the “freedom of association and on the right to run for an election.”
They also suggested ranked voting. They believe that due to the history of racial polarization this might be the best way forward for Guyana. In their report, they noted that, “This places an incentive on candidates to appeal to voters across party and communal lines.”
The Carter Center had observed the March 2 General and Regional Elections but had withdrawn after they felt that the electoral process was being stalled. They had stated that they were harassed and blocked from executing their mandate on several occasions and felt no sense of security. When the recount was slated to begin, the organization has applied for reentry permission for their staff to observe but then President David Granger had turned down the request, first with explanation and then citing the COVID-19 lockdown.
The organization, in its statement, commended the Guyana Elections Commission and its Chair, Claudette Singh for bringing down the curtains on the General Elections and declaring a winner based on democracy.

Similar Articles

Sports

AAG returns to track on August 30th

AAG returns to track on August 30th

Aug 04, 2020

By Calvin Chapman Aubrey Hutson; head of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), has revealed that the sports body is now looking at August 29th 30th as possible dates for the hosting of the 2020...
Read More
Jefford Track and Field Classic XI postponed to next year

Jefford Track and Field Classic XI postponed to...

Aug 04, 2020

Cricketers begin to collect gears from Basil Butcher programme

Cricketers begin to collect gears from Basil...

Aug 04, 2020

Liam Gordon: Bolton Wanderers sign Dagenham & Redbridge, Golden Jags defender

Liam Gordon: Bolton Wanderers sign Dagenham...

Aug 02, 2020

Golden Jaguars SMNT Head Coach recognises dedicated work of support staff

Golden Jaguars SMNT Head Coach recognises...

Aug 02, 2020

Former National Champion Drayton plotting comeback

Former National Champion Drayton plotting

Aug 02, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019