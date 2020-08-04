Antigua and Barbuda’s PM calls for continued alliance in congratulatory letter to President Ali

The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne has congratulated the new president of Guyana elected Dr. Irfaan Ali on his election victory following his swearing in Sunday last.

Prime Minister Browne, in his congratulatory letter to President Ali, noted that Guyana and Antigua and Barbuda has shared a long history of cooperation, with both countries being founding members of the Caribbean Free Trade Agreement, which then later led to the formation of the Caribbean Community CARICOM.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister further stated that it is his fervent expectation that the two countries will continue to work closely in their mutual interest and that of CARICOM.

In addition, Prime Minister Browne expressed his government’s satisfaction at the peaceful conclusion of the March 2 General and Regional Elections and further congratulated the political parties as well as the citizens of Guyana for the patience and restraint they have demonstrated throughout the electoral process.

“As Guyana stands on the threshold of economic transformation,” Browne said, “I wish you every success in your Presidency and in the stewardship of Guyana’s affairs, and I offer you my own and my Government’s support in the great cause of delivering prosperity to all the people of Guyana.”