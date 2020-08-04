Latest update August 4th, 2020 3:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Antigua and Barbuda’s PM calls for continued alliance in congratulatory letter to President Ali

Aug 04, 2020 News 0

The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne has congratulated the new president of Guyana elected Dr. Irfaan Ali on his election victory following his swearing in Sunday last.

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Hon. Gaston Browne

Prime Minister Browne, in his congratulatory letter to President Ali, noted that Guyana and Antigua and Barbuda has shared a long history of cooperation, with both countries being founding members of the Caribbean Free Trade Agreement, which then later led to the formation of the Caribbean Community CARICOM.
Furthermore, the Prime Minister further stated that it is his fervent expectation that the two countries will continue to work closely in their mutual interest and that of CARICOM.
In addition, Prime Minister Browne expressed his government’s satisfaction at the peaceful conclusion of the March 2 General and Regional Elections and further congratulated the political parties as well as the citizens of Guyana for the patience and restraint they have demonstrated throughout the electoral process.
“As Guyana stands on the threshold of economic transformation,” Browne said, “I wish you every success in your Presidency and in the stewardship of Guyana’s affairs, and I offer you my own and my Government’s support in the great cause of delivering prosperity to all the people of Guyana.”

Similar Articles

Sports

AAG returns to track on August 30th

AAG returns to track on August 30th

Aug 04, 2020

By Calvin Chapman Aubrey Hutson; head of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), has revealed that the sports body is now looking at August 29th 30th as possible dates for the hosting of the 2020...
Read More
Jefford Track and Field Classic XI postponed to next year

Jefford Track and Field Classic XI postponed to...

Aug 04, 2020

Cricketers begin to collect gears from Basil Butcher programme

Cricketers begin to collect gears from Basil...

Aug 04, 2020

Liam Gordon: Bolton Wanderers sign Dagenham & Redbridge, Golden Jags defender

Liam Gordon: Bolton Wanderers sign Dagenham...

Aug 02, 2020

Golden Jaguars SMNT Head Coach recognises dedicated work of support staff

Golden Jaguars SMNT Head Coach recognises...

Aug 02, 2020

Former National Champion Drayton plotting comeback

Former National Champion Drayton plotting

Aug 02, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019