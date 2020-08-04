AFC concedes

The Alliance For Change (AFC) has finally conceded to their loss at the March 2, 2020 Elections and vowed to share “equally” the prosperity that Guyana is experiencing.

The party in a statement yesterday expressed satisfaction that a peaceful transition of government has occurred, noting that it confirms the nation’s commitment to the Constitution along with the processes and institutions of democracy.

While it stated that the March 2020 Elections were undoubtedly an extremely hard fought one, the party expressed disappointment in the final result.

“The AFC is extremely disappointed with the outcome, and especially, in the fact that countless discrepancies and irregularities were not taken into account by GECOM at the time of making its declarations. These discrepancies, we continue to contend, should have led off the utilization of only valid votes,” it said in the statement.

However, notwithstanding that position, the party took the opportunity to put aside “partisanship and rancor” to congratulate President Irfaan Ali on his election to the highest office.

“Though it happened exactly five months after March 2,” it said, “which certainly the AFC nor its partners wanted, nor even anticipated, it has been resolved through the assistance of the honoured institution of the Judiciary.”

The party went on signal their readiness like the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) to robustly challenge the “fraud and numerous irregularities and anomalies” they claimed were uncovered during the National Recount exercise.

“The Party and its coalition partners expect that the Election Petition will be expedited with the same alacrity as similar litigation which followed the Elections,” the statement said.

Continuing, the AFC pledged to continue their fight for the vitally needed constitutional and electoral reforms.

It said, “We assure all Guyana that the Alliance For Change will stay true to its founding principles of healing and reconciliation, the ending of race based politics, equality, freedom, non-discrimination and the wellbeing of every Guyanese.”