AFC concedes

Latest update August 4th, 2020 3:30 AM
The Alliance For Change (AFC) has finally conceded to their loss at the March 2, 2020 Elections and vowed to share “equally” the prosperity that Guyana is experiencing.
The party in a statement yesterday expressed satisfaction that a peaceful transition of government has occurred, noting that it confirms the nation’s commitment to the Constitution along with the processes and institutions of democracy.
While it stated that the March 2020 Elections were undoubtedly an extremely hard fought one, the party expressed disappointment in the final result.
“The AFC is extremely disappointed with the outcome, and especially, in the fact that countless discrepancies and irregularities were not taken into account by GECOM at the time of making its declarations. These discrepancies, we continue to contend, should have led off the utilization of only valid votes,” it said in the statement.
However, notwithstanding that position, the party took the opportunity to put aside “partisanship and rancor” to congratulate President Irfaan Ali on his election to the highest office.
“Though it happened exactly five months after March 2,” it said, “which certainly the AFC nor its partners wanted, nor even anticipated, it has been resolved through the assistance of the honoured institution of the Judiciary.”
The party went on signal their readiness like the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) to robustly challenge the “fraud and numerous irregularities and anomalies” they claimed were uncovered during the National Recount exercise.
“The Party and its coalition partners expect that the Election Petition will be expedited with the same alacrity as similar litigation which followed the Elections,” the statement said.
Continuing, the AFC pledged to continue their fight for the vitally needed constitutional and electoral reforms.
It said, “We assure all Guyana that the Alliance For Change will stay true to its founding principles of healing and reconciliation, the ending of race based politics, equality, freedom, non-discrimination and the wellbeing of every Guyanese.”
Aug 04, 2020By Calvin Chapman Aubrey Hutson; head of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), has revealed that the sports body is now looking at August 29th 30th as possible dates for the hosting of the 2020...
Aug 04, 2020
Aug 04, 2020
Aug 02, 2020
Aug 02, 2020
Aug 02, 2020
I have been involved in human rights activities and social and political activism all my life. I have seen ugly minds in... more
A positive start has been made, thus far, by the new President. He has, within one day of his swearing in, adopted a more... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Amid the feverish work to cope with both the public health and economic effects of COVID-19 on their... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]