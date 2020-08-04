AAG returns to track on August 30th

By Calvin Chapman

Aubrey Hutson; head of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), has revealed that the sports body is now looking at August 29th 30th as possible dates for the hosting of the 2020 National Senior Championships at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC) on the West Coast of Demerara.

Huston revealed that the sports body has been paying close attention to the developments of the Covid-19 virus in Guyana which forced the country into lockdown since March of this year and he explained that the AAG will be using the Covid-19 task force’s proposed August 14th date of reopening as a guideline in planning their events.

However, before the highly anticipated showdown on the 30th, the Association has planned a 5x1000m relay that will speed off at Mahaica on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) on Sunday August 16th.

For the following week, fans will get a chance to witness an inter-ward showdown featuring communities consisting of Albouystown, Alberttown and others going head to head in keen rivalry.

Exactly a month ago, Hutson had iterated that August 8-9 were the proposed dates for the Senior Championships set out by World Athletics but the administrator had explained that the Ministry of Health would make the final call on whether the AAG can go ahead with any competition during this period.

The AAG confirmed that the South America Under-23 championships that were scheduled to be hosted in the 592 this year will be pushed back to a date to be determined in 2021 and he erased any doubts of Guyana losing the hosting rights.

He reiterated that the only way Guyana would be unable to host the South American under-23 championships next year would be if the ‘land of many waters’ voluntarily gave up their hosting rights.

That will also be the case with the 50th Carifta Championships which Guyana will now host in 2022 instead of next year, following the cancellation of the 49th edition this year that was scheduled for Bermuda.