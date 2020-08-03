We have a nation to build!

DEAR EDITOR,

As I survey this Guyanese landscape of ours, every indication is that the curtain is about to come down on the most degrading and draining of elections season ever experienced in this country. It is not a moment too soon. As the long-anticipated curtain descends, I venture-more like stumble forward-to open a window to the world, to let in some light and air, and to begin the challenge of living again. It commences, I start, with the simple and routine, but suspended for too long and forgotten too easily, act of breathing again; breathing some clean, fresh air again.

That simplest of human activity, the reflex of a deep inhalation may be too rich for us to handle. We have been ill a long time, and terribly so. First, as individuals, though we may deny it; and then collectively as a nation, which much is obvious and beyond debate. As is usual when such circumstances visit and linger, confidence does not return quickly; it refuses to surge and soar, as strength is in short supply from muscles long atrophied, minds not utilized. Instead of the swagger of confidence, there is uncertainty and hesitation; there may even be a rush of anxiety and fear in the manner of the tremors of the recently (still) seriously sick and severely traumatized. I am sure that none will disagree with this: we have been through all of that and more as a nation, and which ranged from the physical to the mental to the psychological. It is why the first steps, in the morning after, in the real world of real life feel so daunting, almost overwhelming.

But regardless of our inner misgivings-as individuals, as groups, as arrayed for or against-we must take those tiny first steps, as we try, maybe even struggle, to rehabilitate and restore a society to some state of strength. For certainty, it is going to be a long walk and sometimes even feel like a death march, but try we must, if only to give ourselves a chance. There is no choice. There is no time to be wasted. We have had a lifetime of such dissipation. It is time to begin again, learn this time, and hopefully grow and go somewhere. I do not know where and how (or even why I care to write) but I take the lead in setting an example in trying.

To be sure, there will be ample time and endless opportunity for my fellow citizens to engage in those long-favoured Guyanese pastimes of analyses and postmortems. Though I have long proceeded past such histrionics, I say: why not! Go ahead! We can drink as deeply and as lengthily as we wish from that well. Who knows, it may yield some pearls of wisdom that went over the heads of the many wise and learned in the midst. Still, a start has to be made somewhere on the journey to wherever we think we are going; or would like to go. We have a nation to build. But first the detritus of a million shards have to be picked up slowly and carefully. Perhaps, it should not be so slowly, since knitting and healing and reconciling will not wait, for the longer that such is delayed, the deeper the festering.

For my part, I trust that leadership will be true this time. I reserve judgment and keep counsel with my hopes. The first hundred days, however-a luxury, if nothing else-are free and on me. During this interval no comment or criticism, save for the totally egregious. This I promise. Thereafter, we shall see. We are shaky today and nervous, as we ought to be. We have existed in the suspension of forced hibernation for too long. All of our cells and faculties were focused and engaged on what has battered almost senseless. That requires much by way of recovery. Now those first deep exploratory breaths must be drawn. And from there we must go to whatever waits ahead as this nation’s future, its hazy destiny. I don’t know if we will get things right this time; but I am willing to watch and wait and hope that we do.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall