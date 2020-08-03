The Iron Lady sings and Guyana can breathe again

DEAR EDITOR,

Warmest congratulations to President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister, Brigadier (retd) Mr. Mark Phillips on their successful election as executive president and prime minister respectively in our Republic.

May God bless and guide them in their many endeavours as they take the mantle and reins of government.

A word to Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo and Mr Anil Nandlall: your tenacity and steadfastness assured success and victory.

Thank you Madam Chair for restoring faith and confidence in the rule of law. Over to you gentlemen as you write a new page in our country’s history.

Shamshun Mohamed