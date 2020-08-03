Strip club shooting leaves one dead, one critical, three others wounded

A shooting incident at “Magic City,” a popular strip club located in Garnett Street, Kitty, has left a taxi driver dead, another battling for his life, and three others wounded.

The dead man has been identified as Raymond Lindo, 21, of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) while Edward Skeete known as “Pretty Boy” is said to be in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

According to nearby residents, they awoke to the sound of gunshots and screams sometime after 03:00Hrs yesterday.

Kaieteur News learnt that at least 50 persons attended an emancipation party held at the club. During the celebration, a fight reportedly broke out between Skeete and another man. Kaieteur News understands that shots were fired during the altercation which left many of the patrons hurrying to exit the building. Skeete along with Lindo and three others were hit and fell to the ground outside the club.

Police ranks and paramedics arrived shortly after, and found Lindo unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene while Skeete and the others were rushed to GPHC for immediate medical attention.

Subsequent investigations revealed that both Skeete and Lindo were no strangers to breaking the law. Kaieteur news learnt that Skeete was a former murder accused. In 2018, he and another man were freed of a murder charge which alleged that they had gunned down Ryan Clementson at Turning Point, Tucville on July, 24, 2015. He also has a case before the court for assaulting a cop and resisting arrest in February of this year.

As for Lindo, he was one of five men who were remanded to prison in October of 2018 for an armed robbery committed at a bar in Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).