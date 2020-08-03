Latest update August 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Soft landing tun crash landing

Aug 03, 2020

Things moved like greased lightning yesterday. Gee-Cum call a meeting at 10 am and dem boy bin feel dat dem government-appointed Commissioners may not have turned up. But dem tun up because after de Court of Appeal decision, dem bin see de writing pun de wall.
But dem come with a plan. Dem decide fuh suggest that de country two main political leaders meet and talk about the way forward. Dem boys bin peep de move long. De suggestion was a way of ensuring a soft landing fuh de Coalition.
Soft landing is when you trying fuh cushion de humiliation and fallout from defeat. Some political parties wah lose elections does want soft landing so dat dem leaders nah gat fuh resign from de party leadership.
Well, Jaggy give dem a crash landing instead of a soft landing. Was de quickest talk dem ever had. Jaggy tell Soulja Bai how dem gan talk after de declaration. But dem agree fuh talk and dat was good.
De ball get thrown right back in Claw- dette court even before she had time fuh eat she lunch. From thereon, things move like Speedy Gonzalez. Within a matter of hours, de CEO present he report; de Declaration was made and President, Prime Minister, Attorney General and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs get appoint whap, whap.
Guyana now gat a new President and gan soon gat a new government. As for dem wah get crash land, dem gat five years fuh try again.
Talk half and wait fuh see who get appoint as Leader of de Opposition.

Features/Columnists

