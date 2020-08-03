Shepherd found with throat slashed at Crane

The police have launched an investigation into the death of a 21 year- old man, who was found with his throat slashed near a community ball field at Crane, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The dead man was identified by relatives as Darrel Levar James. His body was found yesterday morning around 9:am lying in the bushes near the entrance of the community playground—a place where he would regularly graze his flock.

Roxanne Bess, the dead man’s mother, told this publication that her son left their Lot 79 Crane Housing Scheme residence at around 8:30 am to take the sheep to the pasture.

“He said mommy I going and come back. I will give them an hour to graze,” said Bess. The woman related that “Plenty people know that he does graze the sheep and they don’t trouble him.”

The distraught mother said that she learnt of the demise from another young man who also tends sheep in the community.

“He come and say come quick, that something happen to Darrel,” Bess said.

When she arrived at the ball field, her son’s lifeless body was lying in the grass not too far from the flock he had taken out to graze.

The woman who was still in shock over her son’s death when she spoke to Kaieteur News said that she could not believe that her son’s life was snuffed out in such a brazen manner. She is convinced that someone must have seen something since the incident happened in broad daylight.

“My son is a peaceful person and he always helping somebody. He never had trouble with people,” she related.

As news of the murder spread quickly throughout the usually quiet neighbourhood, villagers flocked to the scene of murder. Persons speculated that the man was beaten before his throat was slashed.

When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene, Police detectives confirmed that the body bore several marks of violence and the dead man’s belongings were found scattered in bushes except for his Samsung S8 phone that was missing. The detectives have since taken one suspect in for questioning.