President Ali appoints several Cabinet Members

Following his swearing in yesterday as President at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) by the Chancellor of the Judiciary (Acting), Yonette Cummings-Edwards, Irfaan Ali made four key appointments.
Brigadier Mark Phillips was appointed Prime Minister. Phillips had previously served as the Chief of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).
Former President and General-Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C), Bharrat Jagdeo, was appointed Vice President.
Executive of the PPP/C Anil Nandlall was reappointed to the post of Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs.
Meanwhile, Gail Teixeira has been appointed Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance. She had previously served as the Parliamentary Chief Whip for the PPP/C.
According to the recently sworn in President, he anticipates making the remaining appointments later in the week.

