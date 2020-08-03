If we don’t invest in our own, we will see a takeover by foreigners – CGX Head

There is no doubt that natural resources such as oil and gas play an important role in a country’s development. But without a skilled local workforce to ensure those resources are efficiently developed, the citizenry gives away the lion’s share of its wealth to be used and managed by foreigners.

It is with this perspective in mind that Head of CGX (Guyana) and Director of the Institute of Applied Science and Technology (IAST), Professor Suresh Narine sought to urge the authorities of Guyana to invest in building the capacity of its people.

Speaking on Kaieteur Radio’s Programme, Guyana’s Oil and You, Professor Narine was keen to note that unless the country begins to invest in its educational systems immediately, the country’s ability to produce the highly skilled workforce required for cultivating and utilizing the country’s natural resources will be limited.

“Unless we begin to invest into our education institutions immediately, then our ability to produce that skilled labour…will simply be scuttled and all of that capital will not save us,” the Professor pointed out.

With this in mind, Professor Narine opined that failure to provide the required opportunities for human resource development will result in the various sectors, inclusive of the oil sector, being manned by a foreign workforce.

“We would then see an army of expatriate interests take our ability to be productive, and that would be a disaster,” Professor Narine noted.