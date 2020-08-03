If we don’t invest in our own, we will see a takeover by foreigners – CGX Head

Latest update August 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM
There is no doubt that natural resources such as oil and gas play an important role in a country’s development. But without a skilled local workforce to ensure those resources are efficiently developed, the citizenry gives away the lion’s share of its wealth to be used and managed by foreigners.
It is with this perspective in mind that Head of CGX (Guyana) and Director of the Institute of Applied Science and Technology (IAST), Professor Suresh Narine sought to urge the authorities of Guyana to invest in building the capacity of its people.
Speaking on Kaieteur Radio’s Programme, Guyana’s Oil and You, Professor Narine was keen to note that unless the country begins to invest in its educational systems immediately, the country’s ability to produce the highly skilled workforce required for cultivating and utilizing the country’s natural resources will be limited.
“Unless we begin to invest into our education institutions immediately, then our ability to produce that skilled labour…will simply be scuttled and all of that capital will not save us,” the Professor pointed out.
With this in mind, Professor Narine opined that failure to provide the required opportunities for human resource development will result in the various sectors, inclusive of the oil sector, being manned by a foreign workforce.
“We would then see an army of expatriate interests take our ability to be productive, and that would be a disaster,” Professor Narine noted.
Aug 02, 2020BBC Sport – Bolton Wanderers have signed Dagenham & Redbridge and Golden Jaguars defender Liam Gordon on a two-year contract. The 21-year-old, who has won five international caps for...
Aug 02, 2020
Aug 02, 2020
Aug 02, 2020
Jul 31, 2020
Jul 31, 2020
I have typed this column exactly five months after the March 2, 2020 elections. Exactly five months after the election there... more
Timothy Jonas’ challenge of the appointment of four Senior Counsel is neither frivolous nor vexatious. It is an important... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Amid the feverish work to cope with both the public health and economic effects of COVID-19 on their... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]