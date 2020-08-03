Let us pray for our beloved land

Let us pray for peace and progress in our beloved native land.

I am seventy one and cynical, but I will gladly shed my cynicism

To grasp, however fleetingly it might yet appear,

An opportunity to reverse our post Independence fifty four years

Of unmitigated, unremitting, unrelenting disappointments.

Another new beginning rarely ever comes along,

This one nearly never happened.

Let us strive to get it right this time

For the benefit of each and every one.

Tulsi Dyal