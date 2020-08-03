Latest update August 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Let us pray for our beloved land

Let us pray for peace and progress in our beloved native land.
I am seventy one and cynical, but I will gladly shed my cynicism
To grasp, however fleetingly it might yet appear,
An opportunity to reverse our post Independence fifty four years
Of unmitigated, unremitting, unrelenting disappointments.
Let us pray for peace and progress in our beloved native land
Another new beginning rarely ever comes along,
This one nearly never happened.
Let us strive to get it right this time
For the benefit of each and every one.

Tulsi Dyal

