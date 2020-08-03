Let us pray for our beloved land

Latest update August 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM
Let us pray for peace and progress in our beloved native land.
I am seventy one and cynical, but I will gladly shed my cynicism
To grasp, however fleetingly it might yet appear,
An opportunity to reverse our post Independence fifty four years
Of unmitigated, unremitting, unrelenting disappointments.
Another new beginning rarely ever comes along,
This one nearly never happened.
Let us strive to get it right this time
For the benefit of each and every one.
Tulsi Dyal
BBC Sport – Bolton Wanderers have signed Dagenham & Redbridge and Golden Jaguars defender Liam Gordon on a two-year contract. The 21-year-old, who has won five international caps for...
Aug 02, 2020
Aug 02, 2020
Aug 02, 2020
Jul 31, 2020
Jul 31, 2020
I have typed this column exactly five months after the March 2, 2020 elections. Exactly five months after the election there... more
Timothy Jonas’ challenge of the appointment of four Senior Counsel is neither frivolous nor vexatious. It is an important... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Amid the feverish work to cope with both the public health and economic effects of COVID-19 on their... more
