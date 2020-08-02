Update: Jagdeo, Granger to discuss way forward on electoral impasse – Gov’t Commissioners

Opposition leader, Bharrat Jagdeo and President David Granger is expected to meeting shortly to discuss the way forward on Guyana’s electoral situation.

This is according to Government appointed Commissioners, Vincent Alexander, Charles Corbin and Desmond Trotman.

The three Commissioners told the media following the meeting at the Guyana Elections Commission headquarters, that they posed the suggestion for the two leaders to meet to the Chair, Justice Claudette Singh.

According to them, she agreed and contacted both leaders who indicated that would meet sometime today.

The GECOM meeting has been adjourned until 2pm.