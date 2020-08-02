Unlicensed driver remanded for killing Mon Repos labourer

A driver was on Thursday last slapped with four traffic-related charges and remanded to prison for causing the death of a pedestrian.

The incident happened five days ago at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Julius Knight appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate Court where the charges were read to him virtually by Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool.

Knight pleaded guilty to three out of the four charges and was ordered to a pay a total fine of $80,000. He was fined $20,000 for breach of insurance, $40,000 for being an unlicensed driver and another $20,000 for driving an unlicensed vehicle.

However, with regards to fourth charge, Knight was denied bail and remanded to prison until 14th August 2020.

It is alleged that on July 26, Knight was operating a motorcar, PPP 5422, in a dangerous manner and struck down Vickram Budhram, 44, on the East Coast Public Road, killing him instantly.

According to reports, Budhram, a labourer of Lot 24 First Street, Mon Repos, ECD, was attempting to cross the road at a pedestrian crossing when the speeding car hit him down.

The fatal accident took place at around 14:00hrs that day while Budhram was returning home from work.

Eyewitnesses had detailed that the impact flung the labourer some 80 feet away.

Persons, who saw what transpired, informed his daughter immediately who rushed out to the scene only to see her father lying motionless along the roadway. Police arrived at the scene shortly after as well and took the man to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where doctors pronounced him dead.