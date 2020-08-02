Three in custody for Port Mourant Chinese Supermarket robbery.

Police on the Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six, have arrested three persons in connection with the alleged armed robbery committed at the Long Sheng Chinese Supermarket, at Ankerville, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that the three men were arrested during a cordon and search operation. Those being questioned are Denzil Thomas of Carpen Street, Rose Hall Town; Kelvin Bates of New Market Street, Corentyne and Nitesh Nandlal, a hire car driver of Portuguese Quarter, Port Mourant.

Reports are that three masked men, all armed, invaded the supermarket Friday night demanding valuables and cash, shortly before 8pm.

A sales representative of the supermarket, Saroja Ramdihal, disclosed that she was about to collect her cell phone from a shelf near the cashier booth when the men rushed in.

Baosheng Zou, one of the proprietors, was sitting near the cashier. He was struck on the head with a gun and relieved of cash, cell phone and phone cards.

Ramdihal’s phone was also taken while Qui Jing Zou, another proprietor, was also pounced on by one of the men armed with a cutlass.

Surveillance footage seen by this publication showed a masked individual wearing a blue hoodie and dark coloured jeans entering the supermarket and pointing the gun at the Chinese businessman in the cashier cubicle.

The gunman then entered the cubicle where the sales representative was as well and he dealt a kick to the head of the Chinese man. It was not a gun butt to the head as the police report indicated.

A few minutes later, a second man wearing a black hoodie and a cutlass in his hand entered.

He leaned over the counter and appeared to be making demands from the sales representative and the Chinese man.

After grabbing what they wanted, they exited the business and escaped.

Zou, the 22-year-old businessman, was relieved of $1,400,000, a quantity of GTT and Digicel phone cards valued at $50,000 and one black Huawei cell phone valued at $144,000.

The female Chinese proprietor, Qiu Jing Zou, 48, was relieved of $10,000 while Ramdihal had her Samsung Galaxy cellphone worth $35,000 stolen.