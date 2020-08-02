Season Two of Inside REEL airs tonight

Latest update August 2nd, 2020 6:25 PM
– Producer promises an adventure like no other
By Shikema Dey
Season One of the REEL Guyana miniseries “Inside REEL” took viewers on an experience of a lifetime with producer and environmental enthusiast, Alex Arjoon showcasing a mixture of tropes about Guyana’s environment and the nation’s diverse culture.
But now, he’s back with a full team, to take viewers on a new adventure, focusing on Guyana’s rich adventure tourism and giving you unfiltered and uncharted experiences while exploring the indigenous way of life. It is safe to say that Season Two will undoubtedly bring an adventure that would enhance your perception of what should characterize a paradise.
Packed into four 8-12 minutes videos, S2 gives viewers an inside look at Inside REEL’s production and the many experiences of the team which includes Justin Lion DeFreitas , Captain & Human GPS; Johnathan Antczak, Sunburnt Tourist & Snack Enthusiast along with Petar Veljacic, Cameraman & Method Actor; and of course, the brain behind it all, Alex.
Complete with succinct anecdotes, it showcases how teamwork and a thirst for adventure overcome challenges like the blazing sun, treks through the wilderness, strong currents and blockages in rivers. These were just a few of the tests Arjoon and his crew faced as they traveled from Rupanau to the infamous Wichabi Ranch deep in Region Nine to get a taste of Southern Rupununi culture which is vastly different from city life.
Each episode promises to leave you begging for more while on the edge of your seat in anticipation of where the adventure leads next. Be sure to catch the first episode tonight at 8:00pm on the Reel Guyana Facebook, IGTV, and Youtube Pages. It will also be streamed on the Tourism Guyana Facebook Page.
Join the crew as they take you on a daring adventure in the mythical outdoors and witness nature in its truest form with Inside REEL.
Aug 02, 2020BBC Sport – Bolton Wanderers have signed Dagenham & Redbridge and Golden Jaguars defender Liam Gordon on a two-year contract. The 21-year-old, who has won five international caps for...
Aug 02, 2020
Aug 02, 2020
Aug 02, 2020
Jul 31, 2020
Jul 31, 2020
I will never see some political icons, admirable scholars and other Guyanese personalities the same way again because of... more
The PNCR attempted a makeover after its devastating 2006 election defeat. This makeover created the façade of a democratic... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Amid the feverish work to cope with both the public health and economic effects of COVID-19 on their... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]