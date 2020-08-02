Season Two of Inside REEL airs tonight

– Producer promises an adventure like no other

By Shikema Dey

Season One of the REEL Guyana miniseries “Inside REEL” took viewers on an experience of a lifetime with producer and environmental enthusiast, Alex Arjoon showcasing a mixture of tropes about Guyana’s environment and the nation’s diverse culture.

But now, he’s back with a full team, to take viewers on a new adventure, focusing on Guyana’s rich adventure tourism and giving you unfiltered and uncharted experiences while exploring the indigenous way of life. It is safe to say that Season Two will undoubtedly bring an adventure that would enhance your perception of what should characterize a paradise.

Packed into four 8-12 minutes videos, S2 gives viewers an inside look at Inside REEL’s production and the many experiences of the team which includes Justin Lion DeFreitas , Captain & Human GPS; Johnathan Antczak, Sunburnt Tourist & Snack Enthusiast along with Petar Veljacic, Cameraman & Method Actor; and of course, the brain behind it all, Alex.

Complete with succinct anecdotes, it showcases how teamwork and a thirst for adventure overcome challenges like the blazing sun, treks through the wilderness, strong currents and blockages in rivers. These were just a few of the tests Arjoon and his crew faced as they traveled from Rupanau to the infamous Wichabi Ranch deep in Region Nine to get a taste of Southern Rupununi culture which is vastly different from city life.

Each episode promises to leave you begging for more while on the edge of your seat in anticipation of where the adventure leads next. Be sure to catch the first episode tonight at 8:00pm on the Reel Guyana Facebook, IGTV, and Youtube Pages. It will also be streamed on the Tourism Guyana Facebook Page.

Join the crew as they take you on a daring adventure in the mythical outdoors and witness nature in its truest form with Inside REEL.