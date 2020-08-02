Realtor sues Top Cop, AG for wrongful detention, assault and battery

A lawsuit has been brought against Commissioner of Police, Leslie James, and the Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams for $90M.

The claimant, Miguel Angel Dino, a real estate agent, is suing James and Williams in their capacity as representatives of the State for the alleged wrongful detention, assault and battery perpetrated on him by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

According to legal documents drafted by attorney, Nirvan Singh, the lawsuit stems from an incident involving a fraudulent cheque.

The realtor had been informed that he was wanted for questioning in an incident related to the issued cheque. He visited the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Eve Leary, in the company of his lawyer, Leslie Sobers, on January 16, 2019.

According to the document, the man claimed that he was made to wait hours with his lawyer, who subsequently left to conduct other business.

Dino claimed said that it was after his lawyer left that he met with the two investigating ranks officers Komal Pitama and Devon Lowe.

In the statement of claim, the 25-year-old realtor claimed that the officers began to demand money from him to end the matter.

Dino alleged that the ranks threatened to charge him and demanded $600,000.

According to him, the ranks placed him in a holding cell as he waited on his relatives to bring the cash.

During the time, the man claimed that he asked to speak with a senior officer who instructed that the sum of $1,200,000 be lodged with CID as restitution.However, later that night after the money was lodged, Dino claimed that the officers returned to his cell. They told him that he had messed up and made the wrong move and they would see to it that he goes to jail.

According to the document, Dino claimed that he was beaten by the officers and told to sign a statement but he refused.

The man claimed that he was thrown into the Lusignan Prison and held in excess of 72 hours, which was unlawful and constituted a violation/breach of his constitutional protection.

Section 139 (4) of the Constitution states that a person should not be detained for more than 72 hours without being brought before a Court of Law.Further, he claimed from the inception of his detention, he was never told that he was under arrest; never told of the reasons for any purported arrest, which is also a breach of his rights under the Constitution.

Detailing the claim of battery, the realtor said that he was severely beaten with electrical wires, slapped on his face and threatened with a gun to sign a statement.

The man said that the beating was so bad that he had to seek medical attention at the prison before he was eventually placed before the court and released on bail.

Dino said the charges against him were later dropped after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) withdrew the matter.

He said this was not, however, before he suffered embarrassment, intimidation, physical abuse, as well as psychological and emotional trauma.

As such, he wants the court to award him $50M for damages committed on his person at the hands of the police, $30M for false imprisonment and $10M for aggravated damages, and any other such related areas or further order the court deems just.