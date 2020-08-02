No talks before declaration – Jagdeo

Opposition leader, Bharrat Jagdeo has declined talks with the President, David Granger until a declaration is made by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Jagdeo, when contacted however, reiterated his position that he will not be attending any talks with Granger “before a declaration”.

“She called me and I told her our position is as it has always been; no talks before a declaration is made,” Jagdeo said.

It was the government nominated Commissioners who put the suggestion to the GECOM Chair, Justice Claudette Singh for the two leaders to meet and discuss the way forward.

The Commission is expected to meet again at 2pm.