Granger says will take anomalies to elections petition

In the first indication so far that he might be ready to concede an electoral loss, incumbent President David Granger has stated that “irregularities which have been uncovered during the recount process cannot be accepted and will form the grounds for an election petition.” In a brief message sent by his press officer, Arianna Gordon, Granger stated he recognized the Commission has a legal obligation to declare a winner as ordered by the courts. Three courts have effectively ruled that GECOM is bound to use the recount figures showing a Dr. Irfaan Ali (PPP/C) win of the March 2 elections.

Granger faced his most recent loss in the courts after a Court of Appeal decision upheld the High Court’s dismissal of coalition agent, Misenga Jones’ attempt to have the recount figures discarded and a declaration made on the basis of Clairmont Mingo’s fraudulent Region Four figures. Granger’s message came shortly after Opposition Leader Jagdeo’s refusal of a proposal – made by government GECOM Commissioner Charles Corbin – for the two leaders to talk before GECOM proceeds with a declaration. The President’s full message is below:

“President David Granger, this morning, received a call from the Chairman of the Elections Commission, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh who invited him to a conversation with Opposition Leader Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo to discuss the way forward.

The President explained that he had no objection to speaking with Mr. Jagdeo but as far as a proposed declaration is concerned, he recognised that the Commission has a legal obligation as a result of the recent ruling of the Court of Appeal, to proceed with a declaration.

President Granger said that notwithstanding that declaration, the APNU+ AFC coalition maintains that the anomalies and irregularities which have been uncovered during the recount process cannot be accepted and will form the grounds for an election petition.”