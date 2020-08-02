Latest update August 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM

GECOM to meet today to discuss way forward

Aug 02, 2020 News 0

With the aim of discussing a way forward on Guyana’s protracted electoral process, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is anticipated to conduct a meeting today.
This is according to opposition-nominated Commissioner, Sase Gunraj.
Gunraj told Kaieteur News yesterday that the meeting is set to commence at 10am. He, however, could not share on what specific issues would be tackled today by the Commission, since that was not mentioned in the letter he received from the body.
Recently, the Court of Appeal (CoA) unanimously threw out a case presented to them by coalition supporter, Misenga Jones, who sought to stop the election declaration based on the results from the national recount.
These results show a clear victory of 15,000+ votes for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), over the incumbent David Granger-led Coalition.
Following the historical ruling by the three-judge Appeal Court, a stay of 24 hours was granted. This expired on Friday.
Attorney-at-Law, Mayo Robertson, for the applicant, Misenga Jones, had said that there have been no decision on whether his client will approach the Caribbean Court of Justice to challenge the decision of the Appeal Court.
Notably, today marks five months since Guyanese went to the polls for the March 2 General and Regional Elections.
There has been a plethora of attempts by the governing Coalition, the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) to prolong the electoral process. This has led to more than 100 countries calling for the national recount figures to be used and the foisting of visa sanctions upon top executives of the Coalition by the United States.

