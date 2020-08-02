E’bo truckers plea for ferries to operate earlier

Truckers on the Essequibo Coast are once again bemoaning what they described as poor ferry services being provided by the Transport and Harbour Department (TH&D] at the Supenaam terminal.

Truckers were incensed after several vehicles were delayed Thursday at that Region Two terminal due to an alleged sudden change in the ferrying schedule.

Kaieteur News was told one ferry usually departs for Parika, Region Three, at 07:00hrs, while the other at 12:00hrs.

Yesterday, however, the first ferry departed Supenaam at 09:00hrs; two hours later than the norm.

Much of the products being sold on the Stabroek Market are supplied from Pomeroon, Region Two, farmers via a number of trucking agents.

Truckers transporting perishables were especially affected by the adjusted schedule.

Hilton Walcott, who has been a trucker for several years, was one of the many affected drivers.

Walcott explained that by 12:00hrs, the Stabroek Market closes purchases.

He pointed out that prolonged exposure to sun and heat can be quite damaging for produce being transported.

“I usually transport perishables like plantains, bananas, pears, coconuts and so on… due to this delay, a lot of things can damage up. The plantains, for instance, when the plantains in the sun you find that they spoil and they get black because is only two boats running.”

Peter Dyal, who is also a trucker, believed that there is no point in transporting crops, if they can’t be done on time. “I deh here since 4:30hrs yesterday afternoon… I transfer bare perishable, pear, water coconut, plantain, banana from Charity. Pear does spoil quick because the sun heat alone does spoil it. By the time we get to the market at Stabroek and Bourda and so, the market day done because we can’t leave them hours dat to catch market in town.”

This publication spoke to a total of four truckers on Thursday, all of whom believe that there is a need for urgent adjustments to the ferrying schedule.

According to drivers, the TH&D should revert to the previous schedule which caters for departures at 05:00hrs.

This adjustment, they believe, will give them adequate time to transport and conduct their businesses in the capital city, Georgetown.