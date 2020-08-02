Dr. David Hinds and Lincoln Lewis quitting Kaieteur News

Publisher’s Comment…

Dr. David Hinds and Mr. Lincoln Lewis are two Guyanese whom I unhesitatingly invited to contribute to Kaieteur News after their views were found untenable, and their columns thus abruptly terminated, at the State-owned Guyana Chronicle. Their viewpoints had placed them on a collision course with no less a person than the President of the Republic, His Excellency, David Granger.

They brought to Kaieteur News an independence of thought and a diversity of views on various issues. Regrettably, after the elections, they took a different path. Their commentaries became divisive and counter-productive. They advanced positions, which at times could not be carried by the newspaper because they went against the basic tenets of responsible journalism. Moreover, they tried to present as fact misinformation that the paper’s own reporting had debunked.

This was communicated to both of them. I took it upon myself to remind them to use the space provided to uplift and accurately inform the Guyanese public without regard to race or creed. We owe this to our fellow Guyanese. I, Glenn Lall, owe it to this country.

They, subsequently, and of their own volition, took the decision to part company with the Kaieteur News. I respect their decision.

Dr. David Hinds, wise academic that he is, wrote to me directly informing me of his decision to leave. I appreciated his communication. What was not found so appreciative was that Dr. Hinds took what should have been a private business communication and made it public while making one unfounded allegation after another.

I am disappointed that I had harboured a man under the roof of Kaieteur News for two years while he held these kinds of sentiments against me. It is not a good feeling, especially given that it is inaccurate and malicious.

Instead of responding in kind and in accordance with the standards set by Dr. Hinds, I will take a different road. I have resolved that it must not be a low or nasty one. I wish him and Mr. Lewis the best.