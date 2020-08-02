De Waterfall paper not into spreading division

Dem Boys Seh…

Lincoln and David decide dat dem nah gon write no more in de Waterfall paper. Dem boys seh good riddance.

Every newspaper does gat to follow de law or else dem could face libel suit and other charges. De law prohibits the publication of any material dat is libelous or intended to incite division or hatred based on race, religion gender or sexual orientation.

De Waterfall paper gat its own rules. It already decide long now dat it nat going to allow any view which is aimed at inciting violence, hatred or division in we society. Dat is the longstanding position of de paper.

De paper support diversity of opinions. Dat is why when Lincoln and David get kick out from de Kranicle, de boss man of de Waterfall paper tell dem dat dem can write fuh de Waterfall paper. Dem nah ask fuh come. De boss man is de one who give dem free space fuh write.

Dem boys surprise now fuh hear dem complain about censorship. Dem boys even more shock dat one of dem seh dat censorship began during the election campaign. Dem boys nah hear from de two of dem no complaints during the campaign.

When people writing ting trying to provoke or promote division or expose the newspaper to legal action, then de newspaper gat a right fuh refuse fuh carry dem thing.

All over de world, duh is de stance of all newspapers dat worth dem salt.

Dem boys remember dat when one of dem attack de CARICOM Prime Ministers personally dat if de newspaper de carry dat, de Waterfall paper bossman and de editors would have been ordered to climb de court steps.

Dat is not censorship. Dat is following de tenets of journalism.

When one of dem call fuh throw way de ballot boxes, dem boys feel dat this would promote division and incite problems. And de Waterfall paper is not about spreading division. Dat is not censorship.

In fact, is de boss man himself who call both of dem and explain to dem de policy of de paper. Dem nah complain then about censorship.

De Waves website trying fuh spin de issue into what it’s nat.

It seh how certain people leffin de Waterfall paper.

Dem boys wan de Waves man, De-Niece, fuh know dat the de only Indian in de pressroom is Gildarie.

So if people decide fuh leave, who is it dat he expect gon leave?

So nah play de race card pon de Waterfall paper.

Talk half and tell de De-Niece man dat if he want to write facts, fuh call be Waterfall bossman.