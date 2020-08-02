BREAKING NEWS – President Ali appoints several Cabinet Members

Following his swearing in as President at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre by the Chancellor of the Judiciary, Irfaan Ali made four key appointments.

Brigadier Mark Phillips was appointed Prime Minister.

Former President and PPP/C General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo was appointed Vice President.

Former Attorney General Anil Nandlall was reappointed to the post.

Former Chief Whip Gail Teixeira has been appointed Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance.

The President said that he would make the remaining appointments later in the week.