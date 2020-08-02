BREAKING NEWS – Lowenfield submits recount results

Latest update August 2nd, 2020 6:25 PM
The Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield has submitted a final report on the results of the recount to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). This was confirmed by Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward a moment ago.
Aug 02, 2020BBC Sport – Bolton Wanderers have signed Dagenham & Redbridge and Golden Jaguars defender Liam Gordon on a two-year contract. The 21-year-old, who has won five international caps for...
I will never see some political icons, admirable scholars and other Guyanese personalities the same way again because of... more
The PNCR attempted a makeover after its devastating 2006 election defeat. This makeover created the façade of a democratic... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Amid the feverish work to cope with both the public health and economic effects of COVID-19 on their... more
