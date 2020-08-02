Autopsy report reveals woman in lover’s home died from stomach bleeding

A woman, who died in the home of her lover on the Essequibo Coast last Tuesday night, succumbed because of stomach bleeding.

This is according to the autopsy report, which was done Friday by pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh.

The woman, who was identified as Romona Inniss, 32, died while in the company of her lover, 47.

Reports are that the woman lives at Goed Fortuin on the West Bank of Demerara, but was spending time with her male friend at Somerset on the Essequibo Coast.

Based on reports reaching Kaieteur News, the woman was seen last Tuesday drinking heavily at Charity.

At around 23:30hrs, the woman was pronounced dead at the Oscar Joseph Hospital.

The woman’s lover, who was in police custody, told reporters that while at his Somerset home, the woman fell and lost consciousness. He also said that when he observed blood oozing from her nostrils, he rushed her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The autopsy examination was witnessed by the dead woman’s father, Damon Inniss, and the father of her child.