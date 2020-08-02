Arya Samaj condemns attacks on women leaders

In expressing great disappointment of the way in which women leaders, both past and present, are being treated, the Arya Samaj Movement Guyana yesterday condemned what it said are vile attacks meted out to women in authority.

The attacks came from various social media platforms aligned to the incumbent Coalition which has lost the March 2 election, according to recount figures which has been ratified by a number of court decisions.“It is in shock and disappointment we observed that persons have been publicly denigrating and threatening women in public office, for the simple reason that these great women are doing their jobs upholding their oath of their office fearlessly – being fair, honest and transparent,” the statement said.The religious body added that, “the contributions of our women are not less than the men folk and can even be considered greater than the contributions of some men.”

It was pointed out that “social media has shown the various “rites” performed on effigies of the Chairperson of GECOM (Justice (Ret’d Claudette Singh), and there have been vile attacks on female members of the judiciary among others…”

To this, the body reiterated its condemnation and demanded the appropriate respect be given to females in authority, particularly the GECOM Chair; Chief Justice (ag), Roxanne George; Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry as well as attorney-at-law Kim Kyte-Thomas.

In addition, the religious body further condemned the attacks against former CARICOM Chair, Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados; US Ambassador, Sarah-Ann Lynch as well as High Commissioner of Canada to Guyana, Lilian Chatterjee.