17 more cases; COVID-19 moves to 430

Within a period of 24 hours, 17 more Guyanese have tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus.

In a release sent out by the Ministry of Public Health, it was noted that the total number of persons that tested positive for the virus, moved from 413 to 430.

It is unclear whether these positive cases emerged from Georgetown or from another location in Guyana.

Guyana now has 225 active cases which are currently housed in various isolation and quarantine facilities across the country.

Three of the cases still remain in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).