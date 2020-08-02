Latest update August 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

17 more cases; COVID-19 moves to 430

Aug 02, 2020 News 0

Within a period of 24 hours, 17 more Guyanese have tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus.

The COVID-19 update table for August 1.

In a release sent out by the Ministry of Public Health, it was noted that the total number of persons that tested positive for the virus, moved from 413 to 430.
It is unclear whether these positive cases emerged from Georgetown or from another location in Guyana.
Guyana now has 225 active cases which are currently housed in various isolation and quarantine facilities across the country.
Three of the cases still remain in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

 

Similar Articles

Sports

Liam Gordon: Bolton Wanderers sign Dagenham & Redbridge, Golden Jags defender

Liam Gordon: Bolton Wanderers sign Dagenham & Redbridge, Golden...

Aug 02, 2020

BBC Sport – Bolton Wanderers have signed Dagenham & Redbridge and Golden Jaguars defender Liam Gordon on a two-year contract. The 21-year-old, who has won five international caps for...
Read More
Golden Jaguars SMNT Head Coach recognises dedicated work of support staff

Golden Jaguars SMNT Head Coach recognises...

Aug 02, 2020

Former National Champion Drayton plotting comeback

Former National Champion Drayton plotting

Aug 02, 2020

GBA to hold Boxing seminar for Referee and Judges August 8 and 9

GBA to hold Boxing seminar for Referee and Judges...

Aug 02, 2020

The “Other” Olympic Medalists from the Caribbean

The “Other” Olympic Medalists from the...

Jul 31, 2020

Reduced 30th Anniversary celebrations for RHTY&SC to be observed in September

Reduced 30th Anniversary celebrations for...

Jul 31, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019