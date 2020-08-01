Some big ones visa get pull

Dem boys read something nice wah dem wan share. It says: Every day starts with some expectations but ends with some experience. This is life so enjoy every day.

You never know what the day will bring. But you have your plans. That is called expectations. But at the end of the day, you does know what happen. Dat is called experience.

Some government officials start de day good, good on Thursday. But by nightfall, dem had a bad experience.

Dem bin hoping fuh de Court of Appeal would have given dem de ruling dem bin want. But dat did not happen. De ruling was de final nail in de plot to rig de election results. Dat spoil dem day.

But when it rains, it pours. De Pom-peo man add misery to disappointment. He pull some more of dem visa.

When yuh visa and dat of yuh better half and picknee get pull is almost impossible fuh get um back. You does gat a red flag against yuh name. And when yuh apply fuh restore yuh visa, de red flag does wave back.

Yuh does gat fuh pray dat your heart strong and all yuh organs working properly. Because if you get sick, you can’t jump pun plane and go and receive treatment in Uncle Sam. Yuh gat fuh settle for the services of the GPHC.

Talk half and watch dem official face carefully fuh know who visa get pull!