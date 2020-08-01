Some big ones visa get pull

Latest update August 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
Aug 01, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
Dem boys read something nice wah dem wan share. It says: Every day starts with some expectations but ends with some experience. This is life so enjoy every day.
You never know what the day will bring. But you have your plans. That is called expectations. But at the end of the day, you does know what happen. Dat is called experience.
Some government officials start de day good, good on Thursday. But by nightfall, dem had a bad experience.
Dem bin hoping fuh de Court of Appeal would have given dem de ruling dem bin want. But dat did not happen. De ruling was de final nail in de plot to rig de election results. Dat spoil dem day.
But when it rains, it pours. De Pom-peo man add misery to disappointment. He pull some more of dem visa.
When yuh visa and dat of yuh better half and picknee get pull is almost impossible fuh get um back. You does gat a red flag against yuh name. And when yuh apply fuh restore yuh visa, de red flag does wave back.
Yuh does gat fuh pray dat your heart strong and all yuh organs working properly. Because if you get sick, you can’t jump pun plane and go and receive treatment in Uncle Sam. Yuh gat fuh settle for the services of the GPHC.
Talk half and watch dem official face carefully fuh know who visa get pull!
Jul 31, 2020By Rey O’Neal The first Olympic athlete from the Caribbean to win an Olympic medal while representing his own country was the Haitian long jumper Silvio Cator who won a silver at the 1928 Games....
Jul 31, 2020
Jul 31, 2020
Jul 31, 2020
Jul 30, 2020
Jul 30, 2020
If there is anything in published form in the arts that I find utterly preposterous is the choice of the Rolling Stone magazine... more
People should be circumspect about those to whom they pledge their loyalty and decide to follow. Those leaders do not always... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Recent electoral events in Guyana and Suriname, which border each other on the north-eastern coast... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]