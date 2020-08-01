Phase 4 of Guyana’s reopening will see places of worship reopening

The National COVID-19 Taskforce yesterday announced that places of worship will be allowed to resume religious services as part four of Guyana’s six-phase reopening commences from today, August 1 and will continue until August 15.

For the Phase 4 reopening, places of worship will now be permitted to resume services inclusive of weddings and funerals in a controlled and restricted manner given that religious leaders ensure the safety of attendees are a top priority.

The order, which was published in the Official Gazette, states that where there are multiple services in a given day, there should be no less than a forty-five minute break between each service to allow for the proper sanitization and cleaning of facilities. In addition, sanitization and hand washing stations should be provided for persons to use before and after services, and where necessary, feet washing facilities must be provided.

Persons attending services will be required to adhere to social distancing and well as the wearing of facemasks. The order further noted that persons displaying flu-like symptoms should desist from attending services or gatherings.

The order further pointed out that a room or area should be identified to allow isolation of persons displaying flu-like or respiratory symptoms and ensure that the Ministry of Public Health is informed of instances.

Moreover, all other COVID-19 related guidelines as well as the 8.pm-6.am curfew will remain intact. Persons found in breach of the guidelines will be liable to be summary conviction under Section 152 of the Public Health Ordinance.