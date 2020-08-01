Massive increase in road deaths in first seven months of 2020 – Police

According to information from the Traffic Department of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Guyana recorded a massive increase in road deaths for the first seven months of 2020.

The statistics provided by Traffic Chief, Linden Isles, show that from January to the end of July, Guyana recorded 81 fatal accidents that resulted in the death of 85 persons. Comparing this information with that collected for the same period in 2019, Guyana had recorded 52 deaths from 49 fatal accidents, showing that there has been a comparative 41% increase in the road fatalities for this year so far.

It was further revealed by Isles that 37 out of the 81 fatal accidents that occurred in 2020 involved motorcycles.

The most recent accident happened on Thursday afternoon, on the Parika Backdam Access Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), the victim has been identified as Avinash Sukhu, 24, of Budhu Housing Scheme Parika. Sukhu died after the motorcycle he was riding slammed into a parked fruit and vegetable canter.

On Sunday evening, another biker identified as Leon Wilkins of ‘B’ Field, Sophia, died after he crashed into a cyclist on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown. Earlier that day, 46-year-old Vickram Budhram of 24 First Street, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara was struck down by a speeding motorcar PPP 5422. The driver of the car Julius Knight, has since been slapped with four traffic offences, he was remanded to prison until August 14, 2020.

On Saturday, last, Trevor Mangal, 40 of Industry ECD, died after the car he was in slammed into a parked bus on the Montrose, Public Road ECD, after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Kaieteur News had also reported previously that within five days, three persons lost their lives in separate accidents on the East Coast and East Bank Public Roads.

The first victim was identified as Wayne James, 53, of Cinema Road, Melanie Damishana, ECD; he died after he allegedly swerved into the path of a car on the Melanie Public Road, ECD. Meanwhile, along Linden Soesdyke/Highway, an accident claimed the life of a pensioner, Glemina Adrian, who was struck down by a motorcar which overtook another vehicle and ended up on the side of the road where Adrian was walking.

Delwyn Moore, 25, was arrested and placed before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Diamond Magistrate Court where the charge was read to him, he denied the cause of death charge which alleged that he drove in a manner dangerous to the public causing the death of Adrian. He was released on $100,000, bail.

About an hour after the pensioner was struck down and killed; there was another fatal accident on the East Bank. Leo Smith, 22, of Long Creek Community was also killed after the driver of motorcar PTT 1959, reportedly lost control and collided with him on Long Creek along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

Earlier in July, a 24-year-old pedal cyclist of Enterprise, East Coast Demerara also died after he was struck down by a minibus. The deceased was identified as David Shepherd. According to reports, he was struck down after he swerved into the path of the minibus, number plate BXX4563, along the East Coast Public Road at Non Pareil, ECD.