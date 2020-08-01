Latest update August 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. and Opposition building a house WITHOUT a plan

Aug 01, 2020 News 0

Guyana took a US$20M loan from the World Bank and part of that money was used to hire a law firm to review our oil laws. But Guyana has not yet established policy guidelines for the oil and gas sector.
This is equivalent to Granger building a house without a plan.
The contract of the firm hired to revise our laws, we are told it is being fine-tuned at present. This is like Granger discussing with the contractor the price of the building, when it is going to be completed etc. without knowing what kind of house he wants.
Everybody knows that if you are building a house, you have to be able to tell the contractor about the design, size and materials to be used in the construction. You have to provide specifications about the inside and outside of the house.
It is the same principle when it comes to revising laws. The law firm undertaking the revisions, must be guided on how to safeguard and protect Guyana’s interests.
They have to be instructed as to what should be put into the revised laws so as, for example, to increase transparency, maximise the country’s financial returns, guarantee environmental safety, encourage local content and avoid the resource curse.
Those are some of the key features that should be part of the revised laws and regulations.
WITHOUT A POLICY, GUYANESE WILL BE DOOMED.

Similar Articles

Sports

The “Other” Olympic Medalists from the Caribbean

The “Other” Olympic Medalists from the Caribbean

Jul 31, 2020

By Rey O’Neal The first Olympic athlete from the Caribbean to win an Olympic medal while representing his own country was the Haitian long jumper Silvio Cator who won a silver at the 1928 Games....
Read More
Reduced 30th Anniversary celebrations for RHTY&SC to be observed in September

Reduced 30th Anniversary celebrations for...

Jul 31, 2020

MMG signs first sporting entity – Archery Guyana

MMG signs first sporting entity – Archery

Jul 31, 2020

GMR&SC extends condolences to the Jamaica racing fraternity on the passing of ‘Mikey Spice’

GMR&SC extends condolences to the Jamaica...

Jul 31, 2020

Fausette believes Guyana will medal at Pan Am Junior Hockey C/Ship

Fausette believes Guyana will medal at Pan Am...

Jul 30, 2020

Keith Semple blames himself for not playing Test cricket

Keith Semple blames himself for not playing Test...

Jul 30, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019