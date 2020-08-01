Did reversal conflict with principle?

DEAR EDITOR,

Even though it was a twenty four hours reprieve, from all appearances the two appeal court judges (senior judges) wilted, melted and withered under pressure from a particular corner, when the initial decision to deny the request for stay was reversed.

Did the reversal conflict with the res adjudicata principle?

Justice Sewnarine-Beharry must be commended and stands tall for her unyielding, principled position in this regard.

Shamshun Mohamed