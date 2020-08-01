Biker dies after slamming into parked canter

A biker died on Thursday last after slamming into a parked fruit and vegetable transport canter along the Parika Backdam Access Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

The dead biker, Avinash Sukhu, 24, of Budhu Housing Scheme, Parika, met his demise at around 16:50Hrs.

According to police, Sukhu was riding along the road at a fast rate when he lost control and slammed into the rear end of the parked vehicle. The impact shattered the motorcycle and killed Sukhu on the spot.

In a video seen by this publication, the front half of the motorbike was seen pinned underneath the rear end of the canter. The remaining half along with other fragments were scattered on the road while Sukhu’s body lay close by with notable head injuries. Nearby residents who heard the loud impact came out to the scene to render assistance.

The police were contacted and arrived shortly after. His body was removed and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where it was further examined before being transferred to the Ezekiel’s Funeral Home.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, the dead man’s brother said that he was informed of the incident minutes after the fatal crash. The brother added that he has no idea when Sukhu left home that day or where he was heading. He was even surprised that Sukhu owned a motorcycle.