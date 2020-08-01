Latest update August 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

AN OPEN LETTER TO THREE GUYANESE STALWARTS

Aug 01, 2020 Letters 0

I am writing to Mr. Yesu Persaud, Mr. Clifford Reis and Justice Cummings-Edwards. Guyanese citizens are tired of the impasse on both sides of the divide. We are calling on one or all of you to throw caution to the winds and bring all parties together to form an interim (shared) government. We are asking Justice Cummings-Edwards in accordance with the Constitution to step in and take over temporarily the running of the country’s affairs and fire the GECOM staff. We need constitutional reform, electoral reform and fresh elections. We need a lot of things to make the country kick, but most of all we need you to get to action. Thank you.
Denise Murray

