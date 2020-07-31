Trump says election results must not wait months or years

United States President Donald Trump tweeted yesterday that the results of an election should be announced on the night of the Election.

The tweet stated “Must know Election results on the night of the Election, not days, months, or even years later!”

Trump’s Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has paid close attention to Guyana’s electoral situation, and recently announced sanctions in the form of visa restrictions after the David Granger coalition’s efforts to frustrate a declaration of the results of the transparent national vote recount became evident.

However, the tweet is likely about the US situation, and not Guyana, as has been interpreted by its respondents.

The US President seeks re-election in November, against presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee and former US Vice President, Joe Biden.