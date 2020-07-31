Latest update July 31st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Trump says election results must not wait months or years

Jul 31, 2020 News 0

United States President Donald Trump tweeted yesterday that the results of an election should be announced on the night of the Election.

US President Donald Trump

The tweet stated “Must know Election results on the night of the Election, not days, months, or even years later!”
Trump’s Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has paid close attention to Guyana’s electoral situation, and recently announced sanctions in the form of visa restrictions after the David Granger coalition’s efforts to frustrate a declaration of the results of the transparent national vote recount became evident.
However, the tweet is likely about the US situation, and not Guyana, as has been interpreted by its respondents.
The US President seeks re-election in November, against presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee and former US Vice President, Joe Biden.

Similar Articles

Sports

The “Other” Olympic Medalists from the Caribbean

The “Other” Olympic Medalists from the Caribbean

Jul 31, 2020

By Rey O’Neal The first Olympic athlete from the Caribbean to win an Olympic medal while representing his own country was the Haitian long jumper Silvio Cator who won a silver at the 1928 Games....
Read More
Reduced 30th Anniversary celebrations for RHTY&SC to be observed in September

Reduced 30th Anniversary celebrations for...

Jul 31, 2020

MMG signs first sporting entity – Archery Guyana

MMG signs first sporting entity – Archery

Jul 31, 2020

GMR&SC extends condolences to the Jamaica racing fraternity on the passing of ‘Mikey Spice’

GMR&SC extends condolences to the Jamaica...

Jul 31, 2020

Fausette believes Guyana will medal at Pan Am Junior Hockey C/Ship

Fausette believes Guyana will medal at Pan Am...

Jul 30, 2020

Keith Semple blames himself for not playing Test cricket

Keith Semple blames himself for not playing Test...

Jul 30, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Doomed to fail

    Yesterday, the Court of Appeal of Guyana ruled in the appeal to the recent decision of the Chief Justice. Yesterday’s ruling... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019