“The right of appeal is a privilege that should not be abused” – OAS Secretary General

Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, has made it clear that the right to appeal any judicial judgment is a privilege that should not be abused. This appears to be a caution to the incumbent A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) government.

OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro

Following the unanimous ruling of the Appellate Court in the Misenga Jones vs Guyana Elections Commission et al, Roysdale Forde, attorney for the applicant, had requested a three-day stay of the judgment, but was granted just 24 hours.
The request for the stay is an indication of the possibility of an appeal being filed before the Caribbean Court of Justice.
In a tweet, Almagro posted a picture of the summary of the Appeal Court’s decision and stated, “The right of appeal is a privilege that should not be abused – especially in deferring the will of the people.”
“#Guyana has spoken,” he added and urged that, “GECOM must declare results based on the recount.”
Almagro has been vocal throughout Guyana’s 2020 electoral process and, at the recent OAS Permanent Council meeting, he had endorsed the use of the recount figures for a declaration to be made. He joined with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the rest of the international community in calling for the electoral process to be resolved swiftly and democratically. He has also noted the many attempts by the Coalition at frustrating the democratic process.
“This must come to an end,” Almagro had said, “It is not serving or benefitting Guyana. It is not serving the institutions. It is not serving democracy. It is not serving [President David] Granger. We plead respectfully to not have further use of the judicial system to delay a resolution. The judicial system should not be used in this consistent form or context.”

  Doomed to fail

    Yesterday, the Court of Appeal of Guyana ruled in the appeal to the recent decision of the Chief Justice. Yesterday's ruling...

