The “Other” Olympic Medalists from the Caribbean

Latest update July 31st, 2020 12:59 AM
By Rey O’Neal
The first Olympic athlete from the Caribbean to win an Olympic medal while representing his own country was the Haitian long jumper Silvio Cator who won a silver at the 1928 Games.
However the British sprinter Harry Edward, who was born in British Guiana (now Guyana), had mounted the victory stand twice in 1920, winning bronze medals in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes.
He would be followed eight years later by another Guyanese sprinter, Jack London who won a silver medal in the 100 meters and a bronze in the 4×100 meters relay for Great Britain.
The list of athletes from the Caribbean who have won Olympic medals while representing other countries includes:
Athletics Men – 100m
Harry Edward (GBR/GUY) – Bronze 1920
Jack London (GBR/GUY) – Silver 1928
McDonald Bailey (/TRI) – Bronze 1952
Ben Johnson (CAN/’/JAM) – Bronze 1984
Linford Christie (GBR/JAM) – Silver 1988*
Linford Christie (GBR/JAM) – Gold 1992
Donovan Bailey (CAN/JAM) – Gold 1996
* Ben Johnson won the event in 1988 and was later disqualified for a doping violation. Christie was upgraded from bronze to silver medal status.
Men – 200m
Harry Edward (GBR/GUY) – Bronze 1920
Men – 800m
Phil Edwards (CAN/GUY) – Bronze 1932
Phil Edwards (CAN/GUY) – Bronze 1936
Men – 1500m Phil Edwards (CAN/GUY) – Bronze 1932
110m Hurdles(Men) Mark Mc Koy (CAN/GUY) – Gold 1992 High Jump (Men) Germaine Mason (GBR/JAM) – Silver 2008
Triple Jump (Men)
Keith Connor (GBR/AIA) – Bronze 1984
4x100m (Men)
Jack London (GBR/ GUY) – Bronze 1928
Roger Bambuck (FRA/GDL) – Bronze 1968
Hermann Panzo (FRA/MRT) – Bronze 1980
Ben Johnson (CAN/JAM) – Bronze 1984
Tony Sharpe (CAN/JAM) – Bronze 1984
Desai Williams (CAN/SKN) – Bronze 1984
Max Moriniere (FRA/MRT) – Bronze 1988
Robert Esmie (CAN/JAM) – Gold 1996
Glenroy Gilbert (CAN/TRI) – Gold 1996
Bruny Surin( CAN/HAI) – Gold 1996
Men 4x400m Relay
Phil Edwards (CAN/GUY) – Bronze 1932
Roger Velasquez (FRA/GDL) – Bronze 1972
Women – 200m
Marie-Jose Perec (FRA/GDL) – Gold 1996 Women – 400m
Marie-Jose Perec (FRA/GDL) – Gold 1992 Marie-Jose Perec (FRA/GDL) – Gold 1996 Sanya Richards (USA/JAM) – Bronze 2008 Sanya Richards (USA/JAM) – Gold 2012
Women – 100m Hurdles Patricia Girard (FRA/GDL) – Bronze 1996
Women – 400m Hurdles
Sandra Farmer-Patrick (USA/JAM) – Silver 1992
Women-Javelin Throw Tessa Sanderson (GBR/JAM) – Gold 1984
4x 100m Relay (Women) Beverly Goddard (GBR/BAR) – Bronze 1980
Marita Payne (CAN/BAR) – Silver 1984
Angella Taylor (CAN/JAM) – Silver 1984 Beverly(Goddard)Callender (GBR/BAR) – Bronze 1984 Christine Arron (FRA/GDL) – Bronze 2000+ Sandra Citte (FRA/GDL) – Bronze 2000. Ran heats but not final +Upgraded from fourth place after disqualification of the third-place USA team retroactively owing to a doping infraction.
Christine Arron (FRA/GDL) – Bronze 2004
4 x 400m Relay (Women)
Joslyn Hoyte-Smith (GBR/BAR) – Bronze 1980 Charmaine Crooks (CAN/JAM) – Silver 1984 Jillian Richardson (CAN/TRI) – Silver 1984 Molly Killingbeck (CAN/JAM) – Silver 1984 Marita Payne (CAN/BAR) – Silver 1984 Sanya Richards (USA/JAM) – Gold 2004 Sanya Richards (USA/JAM) – Gold 2008
Sanya Richards (USA/JAM) – Gold 2012
Boxing Medalists Jose”Chegui”Torres (USA/PUR) – Junior Middleweight – Silver 1956
Basketball (Men)
Patrick Ewing (USA/JAM) – Gold 1984 Patrick Ewing (USA/JAM) – Gold 1992
Fencing (Men) Fabrice Jeannet (FRA/MRT) – Individual Epee –Silver 2008 Fabrice Jeannet (FRA/MRT) -Team Epee – Gold 2004 Jerome Jeannet (FRA/MRT) – Team Epee – Gold-2004 Fabrice Jeannet (FRA/MRT) – Team Epee – Gold- 2008
Jerome Jeannet (FRA/MRT) – Team Epee-Gold- 2008 Jean-Michel Lucenay (FRA/MRT) – Team Epee- Gold- 2008 Ulrich Robeiri (FRA/GNE) – Team Epee- Gold- 2008
Fencing (Women) Laura Flessel (FRA/GDL) – Individual Epee – Gold – 1996 Laura Flessel (FRA/GDL) – Individual Epee – Bronze -2000 Laura Flessel-Colovic (FRA/GDL) – Individual Epee – Silver -2004 Maureen Nisima (FRA/MRT) – Individual Epee – Bronze -2004 Laura Flessel (FRA/GDL) – Team Epee – Gold – 1996 Sarah Daninthe (FRA/GDL) – Team Epee – Bronze – 2004 Laura Flessel-Colovic (FRA/GDL) – Team Epee – Bronze – 2004 Maureen Nisima (FRA/MRT) – Team Epee – Bronze – 2004 *Laura Flessel has won more Olympic medals than any other fencer in history.
Judo (Men) Teddy Riner (FRA/GDL) – 100 kg Class – Bronze – 2008
Teddy Riner (FRA/GDL) – 100 kg class – Gold – 2012
Swimming (Women) Enith Brigitha (NED/AHO) – 200m Freestyle – Bronze – 1976 Enith Brigitha (NED/AHO) – 100m Freestyle – Bronze – 1976 Bas Malia Metella (FRA/GNE) – 50m Freestyle – Silver – 2004
Weightlifting(Men) Louis Martin (GBR/JAM) – Middle Heavyweight – Bronze – 1960 Louis Martin (GBR/JAM) – Middle Heavyweight- Silver – 2004
Notes: Guadeloupe – GDL; Martinique – MRT; French Guiana (Cayenne) – GNE;
Anguilla – AIA; Netherlands Antilles – AHO; Puerto Rico – PUR.
Jesse Vassallo (USA/PUR) finished 4th in the 200m Individual Medley in swimming at the 1984 Games but subsequently set world records in that event and in the 400 meter Individual Medley.
Coralie Balmy (FRA/MRT) finished fourth in the 400m Freestyle swimming event at the 2008 Games.She later set a world record in the 200m Freestyle.
