The “Other” Olympic Medalists from the Caribbean

By Rey O’Neal

The first Olympic athlete from the Caribbean to win an Olympic medal while representing his own country was the Haitian long jumper Silvio Cator who won a silver at the 1928 Games.

However the British sprinter Harry Edward, who was born in British Guiana (now Guyana), had mounted the victory stand twice in 1920, winning bronze medals in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes.

He would be followed eight years later by another Guyanese sprinter, Jack London who won a silver medal in the 100 meters and a bronze in the 4×100 meters relay for Great Britain.

The list of athletes from the Caribbean who have won Olympic medals while representing other countries includes:

Athletics Men – 100m

Harry Edward (GBR/GUY) – Bronze 1920

Jack London (GBR/GUY) – Silver 1928

McDonald Bailey (/TRI) – Bronze 1952

Ben Johnson (CAN/’/JAM) – Bronze 1984

Linford Christie (GBR/JAM) – Silver 1988*

Linford Christie (GBR/JAM) – Gold 1992

Donovan Bailey (CAN/JAM) – Gold 1996

* Ben Johnson won the event in 1988 and was later disqualified for a doping violation. Christie was upgraded from bronze to silver medal status.

Men – 200m

Harry Edward (GBR/GUY) – Bronze 1920

Men – 800m

Phil Edwards (CAN/GUY) – Bronze 1932

Phil Edwards (CAN/GUY) – Bronze 1936

Men – 1500m Phil Edwards (CAN/GUY) – Bronze 1932

110m Hurdles(Men) Mark Mc Koy (CAN/GUY) – Gold 1992 High Jump (Men) Germaine Mason (GBR/JAM) – Silver 2008

Triple Jump (Men)

Keith Connor (GBR/AIA) – Bronze 1984

4x100m (Men)

Jack London (GBR/ GUY) – Bronze 1928

Roger Bambuck (FRA/GDL) – Bronze 1968

Hermann Panzo (FRA/MRT) – Bronze 1980

Ben Johnson (CAN/JAM) – Bronze 1984

Tony Sharpe (CAN/JAM) – Bronze 1984

Desai Williams (CAN/SKN) – Bronze 1984

Max Moriniere (FRA/MRT) – Bronze 1988

Robert Esmie (CAN/JAM) – Gold 1996

Glenroy Gilbert (CAN/TRI) – Gold 1996

Bruny Surin( CAN/HAI) – Gold 1996

Men 4x400m Relay

Phil Edwards (CAN/GUY) – Bronze 1932

Roger Velasquez (FRA/GDL) – Bronze 1972

Women – 200m

Marie-Jose Perec (FRA/GDL) – Gold 1996 Women – 400m

Marie-Jose Perec (FRA/GDL) – Gold 1992 Marie-Jose Perec (FRA/GDL) – Gold 1996 Sanya Richards (USA/JAM) – Bronze 2008 Sanya Richards (USA/JAM) – Gold 2012

Women – 100m Hurdles Patricia Girard (FRA/GDL) – Bronze 1996

Women – 400m Hurdles

Sandra Farmer-Patrick (USA/JAM) – Silver 1992

Women-Javelin Throw Tessa Sanderson (GBR/JAM) – Gold 1984

4x 100m Relay (Women) Beverly Goddard (GBR/BAR) – Bronze 1980

Marita Payne (CAN/BAR) – Silver 1984

Angella Taylor (CAN/JAM) – Silver 1984 Beverly(Goddard)Callender (GBR/BAR) – Bronze 1984 Christine Arron (FRA/GDL) – Bronze 2000+ Sandra Citte (FRA/GDL) – Bronze 2000. Ran heats but not final +Upgraded from fourth place after disqualification of the third-place USA team retroactively owing to a doping infraction.

Christine Arron (FRA/GDL) – Bronze 2004

4 x 400m Relay (Women)

Joslyn Hoyte-Smith (GBR/BAR) – Bronze 1980 Charmaine Crooks (CAN/JAM) – Silver 1984 Jillian Richardson (CAN/TRI) – Silver 1984 Molly Killingbeck (CAN/JAM) – Silver 1984 Marita Payne (CAN/BAR) – Silver 1984 Sanya Richards (USA/JAM) – Gold 2004 Sanya Richards (USA/JAM) – Gold 2008

Sanya Richards (USA/JAM) – Gold 2012

Boxing Medalists Jose”Chegui”Torres (USA/PUR) – Junior Middleweight – Silver 1956

Basketball (Men)

Patrick Ewing (USA/JAM) – Gold 1984 Patrick Ewing (USA/JAM) – Gold 1992

Fencing (Men) Fabrice Jeannet (FRA/MRT) – Individual Epee –Silver 2008 Fabrice Jeannet (FRA/MRT) -Team Epee – Gold 2004 Jerome Jeannet (FRA/MRT) – Team Epee – Gold-2004 Fabrice Jeannet (FRA/MRT) – Team Epee – Gold- 2008

Jerome Jeannet (FRA/MRT) – Team Epee-Gold- 2008 Jean-Michel Lucenay (FRA/MRT) – Team Epee- Gold- 2008 Ulrich Robeiri (FRA/GNE) – Team Epee- Gold- 2008

Fencing (Women) Laura Flessel (FRA/GDL) – Individual Epee – Gold – 1996 Laura Flessel (FRA/GDL) – Individual Epee – Bronze -2000 Laura Flessel-Colovic (FRA/GDL) – Individual Epee – Silver -2004 Maureen Nisima (FRA/MRT) – Individual Epee – Bronze -2004 Laura Flessel (FRA/GDL) – Team Epee – Gold – 1996 Sarah Daninthe (FRA/GDL) – Team Epee – Bronze – 2004 Laura Flessel-Colovic (FRA/GDL) – Team Epee – Bronze – 2004 Maureen Nisima (FRA/MRT) – Team Epee – Bronze – 2004 *Laura Flessel has won more Olympic medals than any other fencer in history.

Judo (Men) Teddy Riner (FRA/GDL) – 100 kg Class – Bronze – 2008

Teddy Riner (FRA/GDL) – 100 kg class – Gold – 2012

Swimming (Women) Enith Brigitha (NED/AHO) – 200m Freestyle – Bronze – 1976 Enith Brigitha (NED/AHO) – 100m Freestyle – Bronze – 1976 Bas Malia Metella (FRA/GNE) – 50m Freestyle – Silver – 2004

Weightlifting(Men) Louis Martin (GBR/JAM) – Middle Heavyweight – Bronze – 1960 Louis Martin (GBR/JAM) – Middle Heavyweight- Silver – 2004

Notes: Guadeloupe – GDL; Martinique – MRT; French Guiana (Cayenne) – GNE;

Anguilla – AIA; Netherlands Antilles – AHO; Puerto Rico – PUR.

Jesse Vassallo (USA/PUR) finished 4th in the 200m Individual Medley in swimming at the 1984 Games but subsequently set world records in that event and in the 400 meter Individual Medley.

Coralie Balmy (FRA/MRT) finished fourth in the 400m Freestyle swimming event at the 2008 Games.She later set a world record in the 200m Freestyle.