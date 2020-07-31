Reduced 30th Anniversary celebrations for RHTY&SC to be observed in September

The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC), Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation would be celebrating its 30th anniversary in a reduced manner during the month of September.

Earlier this year, the club had established a Sub-Committee headed by its Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster to organise over thirty (30) activities to mark their historic event but the coronavirus crisis has forced the club to reduce the number of activities.

The club was formed in September, 1990 under the supervision of three-time Guyana and Commonwealth Youth Service Awardee, the St. Francis Community Developers, formerly the St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Youth Club.

The Club started with sixteen (16) members, who were invited to a special meeting on the 15th May, 1990 by Public Relations Officer of St. Francis, Hilbert Foster. After several meetings over the ensuing four months, the RHTY&SC was formally launched with Keith Foster as President, Moses Ramchanden as Secretary and Leon Wiggins, Treasurer.

Today, the club successfully hosts over seven hundred activities annually and is one of the top cricket clubs in Guyana. The Club is the only youth and sports club in Guyana to have ever receive a national award, Medal of Service and was also awarded five (5) Guyana Cricket Board Club of the Year awards in 2004, 2005, 2009, 2010 and 2016.

On the cricket field, the club has won ninety-eight different cricket tournaments and has produced a combined 105 cricketers for Berbice, Guyana and West Indies at the different levels.

Foster, who has served as Secretary/CEO for over twenty (20) years stated that among the activities to be hosted would be a pictorial exhibition, special 30th Review Magazine, Feeding of the Poor, Basil Butcher Trust Fund, Republic Bank Summer Camp, Old Age Pensioners Breakfast Programme, Spelling Bee Inter Primary School Competition, One Hour Television Show, Assisting thirty (30) families with special hampers, honoring the oldest RHTY&SC members and unveiling the 30th anniversary RHTY&SC All Time Cricket Team.

The club office would also undergo some major repairs while several junior cricketers would receive gears. Assistant Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu who would spearhead the anniversary celebrations with Organising Secretary Rabindranauth Kissoonlall stated that all plans are in place for a successful celebration despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Naidu stated that the club would observe all of the guidelines set down by the Government Task Force and if necessary, changes would be made to the list of activities. The 20 year-old Naidu also disclosed that donation of cleaning detergents would be made to the Rose Hall Town Police Outposts, Rose Hall Town Council and Rose Hall Town Fire Station as part of the club’s coronavirus response project.