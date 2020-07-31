I shall follow thee to the end of thy term

Dem Boys Seh…

The Holy Book says, “Honour thy father and thy mother.”

De Minista seh, “De Rig-adier ah me daddy and mooma.”

De Holy Book says, “A man shall leave his father and mother and cleave unto his wife.”

De Minister lef he father and mother party and cleave unto de Rig-adier party.

De Holy Book says, “For it is written: Worship the Lord your God and serve him only.”

De Minista seh, “I shall serve de Rig-adier and de Rig-adier only!”

Dem boys ask de Minista, how long he gan follow de Rig-adier.

De Minister seh, “I shall follow him, till de end of time.

Dem boys wan know whether, like Hammie, de Minista had a slip of de tongue.

Dem wan know if he did really mean, “till de end of his term.”

Dem boys nah understand all dem fancy charge wah dem gat today, like ‘malfeasance in public office’. But dem boys know wah is fraud. Dat is when you set out to deceive somebody fuh personal gain.

If you purport fuh be doing something fuh somebody and dat somebody nah approve of it before you do it, den is false pretense. And dat is fraud, according to dem boys. It nah matter if dem agree after. Once you use dem name before without dem consent, dat is fraud.

Dem boys hear about people using other people name fuh file false charge against Claw-dette. And dem boys hear how wan of de persons did not approve until after she name appear pon de charge as a de complainant. So dem boys waiting fuh see when de police gan file de fraud charge fuh de false charges. And dem boys waiting fuh see who gan pay fuh de malicious prosecution.

Talk half and wait fuh see de Rig-adier bite he own tongue.