Guyana’s COVID-19 cases surpass 400

Latest update July 31st, 2020 12:59 AM
The number of recorded cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Guyana continues to climb at an alarming rate. The Ministry of Public Health announced yesterday that the country has now surpassed 400 confirmed cases of the virus. This startling revelation was made by Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, as he updated the nation of the local COVID-19 situation.
The CMO reported that of the 78 tests conducted within the last 24 hours, three returned positive for the virus, taking the new total of confirmed cases to 401. Of the three confirmed cases, two are from Region Seven and the remaining one from the capital city.
It was additionally reported that the number of active cases in institutional isolation is 196, with 50 persons in institutional quarantine and three in the COVID Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The CMO was keen to point out that to date, 185 persons have recovered from the Coronavirus while the number of deaths remains at 20.
In addition to this, the CMO noted that 4,641 tests have been conducted to date with 4,240 returning negative for the virus.
In his update yesterday too, the CMO encouraged Guyanese Muslims to be cognizant of the local COVID-19 situation and make the necessary adjustments to curb the spread of the virus as they celebrate the festival of Eid-Ul-Adha. Eid-Ul-Adha is being observed today.
According to Dr. Persaud, practising social distancing must be prioritized and strictly adhered to. “Similarly, on Saturday August 1, Emancipation Day will be celebrated nationally. The Ministry is once again pleading with all to ensure that the COVID guidelines are at the core of these celebrations,” the CMO added.
