GMR&SC extends condolences to the Jamaica racing fraternity on the passing of ‘Mikey Spice’

The Caribbean motor-racing fraternity is in mourning following the death of talented and experienced photographer Michael ‘Mikey Spice’ Samuels who was shot on Wednesday night at his home in St. Catherine, Jamaica.

The 45 year-old who was a Customer Service Representative with the National Commercial Bank in Jamaica, was subsequently rushed to the Spanish Town hospital by police where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Samuels was a popular figure in Caribbean motor-racing, travelling extensively across the region to cover the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship including Guyana and other events. Yesterday, the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) extended condolences to the friends and family of motor-racing photographer. The message is as follows:

“The motor-racing world awoke this morning to the shocking news that motorsport photographer Michael Samuels aka ‘Mikey Spice’ lost his life in very tragic circumstances last evening outside his home in Jamaica.

There really can be no words to describe how great of a person ‘Mikey’ has always been. ‘Mikey’ brought us as close to the racing action as we could have gotten, but the greatness in ‘Mikey’ lay in his personality. He was always a friendly and jolly person who would move mountains to ensure those around him were happy.

Many of us formed a very close bond with ‘Mikey’ over the years and he will be missed dearly.

The GMR&SC would like to extend condolences to the friends and family of ‘Mikey’ and ask you to be strong in this time, as ‘Mikey’ would not have wanted to see you sad.”