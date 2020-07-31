GMR&SC extends condolences to the Jamaica racing fraternity on the passing of ‘Mikey Spice’

Latest update July 31st, 2020 12:59 AM
The Caribbean motor-racing fraternity is in mourning following the death of talented and experienced photographer Michael ‘Mikey Spice’ Samuels who was shot on Wednesday night at his home in St. Catherine, Jamaica.
The 45 year-old who was a Customer Service Representative with the National Commercial Bank in Jamaica, was subsequently rushed to the Spanish Town hospital by police where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Samuels was a popular figure in Caribbean motor-racing, travelling extensively across the region to cover the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship including Guyana and other events. Yesterday, the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) extended condolences to the friends and family of motor-racing photographer. The message is as follows:
“The motor-racing world awoke this morning to the shocking news that motorsport photographer Michael Samuels aka ‘Mikey Spice’ lost his life in very tragic circumstances last evening outside his home in Jamaica.
There really can be no words to describe how great of a person ‘Mikey’ has always been. ‘Mikey’ brought us as close to the racing action as we could have gotten, but the greatness in ‘Mikey’ lay in his personality. He was always a friendly and jolly person who would move mountains to ensure those around him were happy.
Many of us formed a very close bond with ‘Mikey’ over the years and he will be missed dearly.
The GMR&SC would like to extend condolences to the friends and family of ‘Mikey’ and ask you to be strong in this time, as ‘Mikey’ would not have wanted to see you sad.”
Jul 31, 2020By Rey O’Neal The first Olympic athlete from the Caribbean to win an Olympic medal while representing his own country was the Haitian long jumper Silvio Cator who won a silver at the 1928 Games....
Jul 31, 2020
Jul 31, 2020
Jul 31, 2020
Jul 30, 2020
Jul 30, 2020
I have written so much of the two presidents that came from the PNC – Forbes Burnham and Desmond – in my 32-year-old... more
Yesterday, the Court of Appeal of Guyana ruled in the appeal to the recent decision of the Chief Justice. Yesterday’s ruling... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Recent electoral events in Guyana and Suriname, which border each other on the north-eastern coast... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]