Eid-ul- Adha Messages

PRESIDENT DAVID GRANGER

Eid-ul-Adha – the feast of the sacrifice – is a scared festival that commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s unshakeable faith and unwavering obedience to Allah’s command to sacrifice his beloved son Ishmael.

Eid-ul-Adha is observed throughout our country with the offering of prayers and the distribution of food, usually the meat of a sacrificial lamb, and alms to the less fortunate in society. These expressions of generosity to the poor and needy strengthen the chords of cohesion among people in our country. They demonstrate our common humanity and concern for others. They are a manifestation of our collective endeavour to build a more equitable society where everyone will be treated with dignity and respect.

Guyanese, today, are becoming a more caring, considerate and compassionate people. We are working towards living in an inclusive society in which everyone, regardless of race, religion or region of residence will be respected and no one will feel excluded or marginalised.

I pray that the outpouring of charity and concern for others, which is characteristic of Eid-ul-Adha, will promote greater harmony in our beloved country! I wish all Guyanese, but especially our Islamic community, a peaceful and joyous Eid-ul-Adha.

Eid Mubarak!

_______

PEOPLE’S PROGRESSIVE PARTY

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) takes this opportunity to extend greetings and best wishes to the Muslim communities here in Guyana and in the Diaspora on the sacred occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Its observance comes during the annual Holy Pilgrimage to Mecca, The Hajj; a journey that embodies sacrifices in the quest to fulfill religious obligations. Eid-ul-Adha reminds of unbridled humility and the willingness to selflessly make sacrifices in obedience of God. Its inspiring messages are pertinent to the spiritual advancement of all mankind which redounds in peace and togetherness. Its observance also continues to exemplify humane characteristics of generosity, morality and love for others, especially the less fortunate. In a diverse society like Guyana where religious boundaries are often transcended, these attributes have proven their value not only in catalyzing and strengthening bonds among our people but also in forging a better understanding and appreciation of our rich cultures and religious practices. As our Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate in traditional ways, the occasion once again brings into focus the many sacrifices Guyanese have and continue to make for self-advancement and nation building with the common objective of a better life and future for all. The PPP is mindful that, regrettably, due to COVID-19 protocols, related activities would be restricted. However, it’s optimistic that the significance of Eid-ul-Adha and its relevance in today’s world will not in any way be diminished. The Party, therefore, urges that the messages and significance of this occasion be foremost in the minds of all so that hope will continue to flourish. Once again, the PPP extends best wishes for the occasion. Eid Mubarak!

_______

Al- Hajj Shahabudeen Ahmad, CIOG PRESIDENT

As-Salaamu Alaikum WaRahmatullahi-WaBarakaatuh.

Eid Mubarak, Eid Mubarak, Eid Mubarak!

Allah, God Almighty has reminded us in the Holy Quran “This day I have perfected your Deen for you, completed my favour upon you, and have chosen for you Islam as your way of life.” (Holy Quran – Chapter 5 verse 3)”

All gratitude is due to Allah (SWT), Lord of all creation, peace and blessings on the noble Prophet (SAW), his family and Companions. I extend Eid Mubarak greetings on behalf of the Central Islamic Organization of Guyana to all and ask Allah (SWT), the Almighty, to accept our good deeds. Eid-ul-Adha has arrived, it is a season of happiness, family bonding, and bridging the gap between the rich and the poor, nurturing mutual compassion, love, and support for the vulnerable; values that are important to Guyanese and the wider community.

Eid is also an opportunity to demonstrate solidarity; especially since this year’s Eid-ul-Adha comes as the Muslim Ummah and the world suffers difficult times filled with crises and obstacles. Compassion and support are needed, for many of our brethren are experiencing uncertainty, fear, pain, and frustration. The Coronavirus Pandemic has virtually brought the world to a halt and stopped the journey to perform the Hajj for those residing outside of Saudi Arabia. This is a period of great test which requires reflection and meaningful action. Eid-ul-Adha cannot be celebrated without remembering the patriarch, the friend of Allah (SWT), Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), and peace be upon him.

This festival commemorates the sacrifices made by Prophet Ibrahim and his family. Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him) is described as the forefather of all the prophets who came after him, including Moses, Jesus, and our Beloved Muhammad (SAW). Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him) is accorded the highest status in the Holy Quran and is described in (Chapter 16: verse 120), as an “Ummah,” a nation. Imagine one person referred to as an Ummah. This is partly because the amount of good, his exemplar submission to Allah (SWT), and sincerity in his worship, all embodied to the degree of an entire Ummah, a nation. He was given the title of Khaleel-lullah, or friend of Allah. This is confirmed in the Holy Quran, “When his Lord said to him ‘submit’, he said ‘I have submitted [in Islam] to the Lord of the worlds.” (Chapter 2: verse 131)” Eid ul-Adha starts with the glorification of Allah (SWT), and its pinnacle is total submission to the Creator. Our journey begins by understanding and moving through the levels of our soul. If one overcomes his lower desires, detaches from all material desires, and truly humbles before Allah (SWT), one will understand the essence behind this celebration and can derive the best out of this Eid. This was the example of our Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him). Eid ul-Adha is the celebration of the reformation of the human condition from that of servitude to other men to that of devotion to the Creator of all living and non-living things. Do not fall into the trap of considering yourself better than others. Remember Allah (SWT) says, “Oh mankind, we created you from a single man and a single woman, and made you into nations and tribes so that you should get to know one another. The most honoured of you are the ones who are most mindful of Him: God is all knowing, all aware.” (Holy Quran – Chapter 49: verse 13).

Considering Eid as a unifying factor for all the Muslim Ummah, I humbly request you to join me in raising our hands in Dua. Supplicating to The Almighty for Blessings and Protection of our Muslim brethren and all of humanity. Let us pray for peaceful co-existence in Guyana and the entire world. Change begins with the person in the mirror. Our actions must prove that we mean no ill to anyone and we are all part of one humanity. Each one of us has to be the change that we desire. Change yourself in order to set an example which encourages others to change. “Verily, Allah (SWT) will not change the condition of a people until they change themselves. (Holy Quran – Chapter 13: verse 11)

Further, Allah (SWT) reminds us in the Quran, “Indeed, the most worthy of Abraham among the people are those who followed him [in submission to Allah] and this Prophet, and those who believe [in his message]. And Allah is the (protector and helper) of the believers.” (Holy Quran – Chapter 3: verse 68) Our Father, Prophet Ibrahim, peace be upon him, epitomized the verse of the Quran: Allah (Alone) is Sufficient for us, and He is the Best Disposer of affairs (for us).” (Holy Quran Chapter 3: verse 173)

May Allah (SWT) continue to bless you and your families and make us people who strive to bring benefit to others. Let us work on improving ourselves and those around us. Together we work to become agents of peace, instilling harmony among people regardless of ethnicity and creed. Let us be protectors of each other, ensuring we respect the rights of each other. May GOD bless our nation as we strive to build a better country. May Allah (SWT) show us the truth as truth and help us to follow it and show us evil as evil and enable us to avoid it. Let us be like the great Prophet, the Patriarch, our father, the Friend of GOD Ibrahim (Abraham), peace be upon him and his family. Eid Mubarak, Eid Mubarak, Eid Mubarak Was-Salaamu Alaikum -WaRahmatullahi-Wabarakaatuh.

_______

INDIAN ACTION COMMITTEE

The Indian Action Committee (IAC) wishes to extend greetings to all Guyanese citizens, especially those who are adherents of Islam, on the sacred occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, a national holiday.

The IAC recognizes that Eid–ul–Adha is a time for believers to learn the value of self- denial by making a sacrifice of the things they love, to Almighty God.

The IAC understands that Prophet Ibrahim’s great act of submission is thus regarded solely as an example of genuine surrender to the will of his creator.

The IAC feels that today, more than ever, human beings need to incorporate the lesson of this great sacrifice with humility thus underlining the importance of the festival in memory of Prophet Ibrahim’s great act of faith, many centuries ago.

The IAC exhorts everyone in the spirit of self-sacrifice to not forget the poor and needy in our community, by sharing the sacrificial offerings with them.

The IAC sincerely hopes that this holy observance can bring people of different religious, ethnic and social backgrounds together in a spirit of national unity.

The IAC recognizes also that the festival of Eid-ul-Adha falls on the third day of Hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca which is normally made by millions of Muslims every year. The IAC understands also that due to COVID-19, this year’s Hajj has been restricted.

The IAC, in the realization of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, calls on all Muslims who are going to be actively involved in Eid-ul-Adha activities to take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of this lethal disease which appears to be gaining strength in South America.

The IAC calls upon all Guyanese to ensure that this country remains a peaceful one and, in the future, a prosperous nation.

Eid Mubarak from the IAC.

_______

GUYANA AGRICULTURAL WORKERS’ UNION

The Guyana Agricultural Workers’ Union (GAWU) joins to extend our warmest wishes to Muslims across our country and around the world who are celebrating Eid-ul-Adha. This special holiday is a time to honour the sacrifice, resolve, and commitment to God demonstrated by Abraham. It would usually mark the end of the pilgrimage of Hajj performed each year by millions of Muslims who journey from all corners of the world to Mecca as a testament to their faith. This scared journey, however, has been impacted this year by the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic but the enduring message of the occasion remains enduring. Eid-ul-Adha is also a celebration of the ways faith can transcend any differences or boundaries and unite us under the banners of fellowship and love.

As Muslims, from all walks of life, join their neighbours and friends to pray, give alms, exchange gifts, and recommit to helping others; we are reminded of the difficulties that afflict thousands of Guyanese. The prevailing economic situation which is occasioned by poor policies and a procrastinated election cycle has pushed thousands into hardship. As Eid-ul-Adha reminds us, we should help those less fortunate and be our brother’s and sister’s keeper.

May the spirits of community, togetherness, principled service, and compassionate generosity bring good tidings to those celebrating Eid-ul-Adha.

_______

Protected Areas Commission/National Parks Commission

The Protected Areas Commission/National Parks Commission (PAC/NPC) notes the Friday 31st July 2020 celebrations of Eid-Ul-Adha and we join in wishing all our Muslim brothers and sisters Eid Mubarak.

This holiday also known as the ‘Festival of Sacrifice Feast’ is an extremely significant one for Muslims. Profit Ibrahim whose name in Islam also means ‘Messenger of God’ was willing to sacrifice his son Ishmael as offering to God. The purpose of sacrifice during this festival is to give up something that is loved the most – this is how Muslims show devotion to their God, Allah. In keeping with the Eid-Ul-Adha’s message of dedication and giving/sharing, the meat of a sacrificed animal (cow, sheep, goat, buffalo or camel) is shared to the poor, family and friends in three equivalent parts; this is said to emphasize equality, kindness and devotion.

In Guyana, there is a variety of religious groups and belief. The appreciation of each other’s religious beliefs and cultures is an ingredient for unity and progress.

Guyana is not only diverse in religion and culture but also in biological diversity – our natural heritage. As we celebrate this holiday, the PAC calls for us all to be appreciate our diversity and to be kind to each other.

EID MUBARAK!

_______

PEOPLE’S NATIONAL CONGRESS REFORM

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) extends Eid-ul-Adha greetings to all Guyanese, but more especially to our Muslim Brothers and Sisters, we say Eid Mubarak.

The preparedness of the Holy Prophet to make the supreme sacrifice, as proof of his total commitment to the teachings of Allah, should inspire us all to strive towards the ideals of brotherly love, peace, justice and empathy towards one another.

It is only by the personal commitment of each Guyanese citizen to the above stated ideals can our country develop into a Nation characterized by unity, harmony and a sense of decency.

The PNCR has always been and will always remain respectful of Guyana’s cultural and religious diversity and believes that our diversity has worked and can continue to work to the country’s advantage. In this latter regard, it should be remembered that it was the PNC Government, under its Founder Leader, Forbes Burnham, which paved the way for each of the country’s major religious groups to observe their holy days as National Holidays.

Our Party remains committed to ensuring unity in diversity so that our beloved country can experience real development and progress.

Eid Mubarak!