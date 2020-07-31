Despite efforts to curb illegal entry, Brazilians continue to enter Guyana

By Renay Sambach

Despite efforts by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in Region Nine (Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo) to curb the illegal entry of nationals from Brazil, 12 Brazilians were, around 02:00hrs yesterday, intercepted by police at Rockstone, Linden in Region 10. As the country with the second highest death toll due to the coronavirus, illegal entries could have worrying implications for Guyana.

When contacted, Regional Police Commander for Region 10, Hugh Winter, confirmed that 12 Brazilians were held and noted that, “they were all taken to the Wismar Health Facility to be quarantined and tested for the coronavirus disease.”

According to information released, to date, Region 10 has recorded a total of 11 confirmed cases with one death. The remaining 10 cases have recovered leaving the Region COVID-free.

Vigilant efforts have been implemented to combat the spread of the disease. This has included the establishment of COVID-19 checkpoints and roadblocks at the Linden-Lethem trail to ensure that persons are screened for the virus. While the number of positive coronavirus cases continues to rise in Guyana, Lethem is reportedly still faced with an influx of Brazilians although the borders are closed due to the pandemic.

Region Nine Police Commander, Keithon King, said, “We have no record of anyone entering the country since the borders are closed but we have been dealing with the illegal crossing of persons from Brazil to Guyana for quite some time now…There are several illegal crossing areas in Lethem and the most prevalent one is the Takatu Bridge.”

He added, “There is 1000 miles of land that can be used to cross over into Guyana illegally. We have since removed the boats from the water, but somehow they’re now finding persons with boats over in Brazil to bring them over during the night. We are also implementing a Border Intelligence Committee to stop the illegal action,” he added.

The Border Intelligence Committee, this publication was informed, will be implemented through the collaborative efforts of the GPF, the Guyana Defence Force, the Region Nine Regional Chair, the Regional Executive Officer and health and port representatives, in Guyana and the Military Police, the Federal Police, the Army in Bonfim, health authorities and the Mayor of Bonfim, in Brazil. The aim of the Committee is to prevent future acts of illegal border crossings, smuggling and drug trafficking.

Since March, Guyana’s borders and ports of entry have been closed in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. However, authorities continue to struggle to deal with the illegal entries of nationals from Venezuela, Suriname and Brazil. Most of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Region Nine were imported from Brazil. The neighbouring country has confirmed more than 2.5 million cases of the disease and has recorded over 90,000 deaths.

Earlier this month, at the Guyana/Brazil border crossing, police arrested a bus driver and two accomplices for attempting to pick up nine Brazilian nationals.