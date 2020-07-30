US expands list of persons facing visa ban – says region refuses to go along with Granger’s “farce”

Latest update July 30th, 2020 6:51 PM
The United States Acting Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Michael Kozak has announced that the American Government has expanded its pool of persons facing visa restrictions for undermining Guyana’s democracy, or for being complicit.
US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo had announced the first tranche of restrictions, after which US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch reiterated the support the US places behind the transparent and credible national vote recount.He said that the David Granger administration and its allies to continue to defy the will of the Guyanese people by refusing to accept the results. He added “The United States joins the rest of the region refusing to go along with this farce. We will continue to act until the Granger administration accepts the will of Guyanese voters.”
