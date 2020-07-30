Two more COVID-19 cases recorded

Guyana recorded two more COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the total number of persons to test positive for the virus to 398.

Despite the upward climb, four persons have successfully recovered.

With this recent development, the total number of persons who fully recovered from the Coronavirus now stands at 185, while the death toll remains at 20.

However, health workers are still working tirelessly to treat a total of 193 active cases, of which three are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The remaining 190 are in institutional isolation in various facilities across Guyana.

Meanwhile, citizens are reminded to continue practicing social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. They are also reminded to practice frequent hand washing or sanitising and always wear a face mask if they must go out.