Three separate private criminal charges filed against GECOM Chair

– to appear in court next week

The Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), retired Justice Claudette Singh, is expected to make her first appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, on August 5, 2020-after three private criminal charges were filed against her yesterday morning- alleging misconduct in public office.

According to the court documents seen by this newspaper, the complainants – Lorraine Joseph of 16 Melanie Danishana, East Coast De

merara; Onita Walcott of 25 Section B, Victoria Village East Coast Demerara; and Keith Ondaan of 2987 Central Amelia’s Ward, McKenzie Linden – filed the three charges under the Common Law Act, alleging that the GECOM chair in the state of Guyana acted recklessly and unlawfully when she refused to accept the CEO’s report; disregarded the advice of the Chief Parliamentary Counsel and breached the recount order in the Official Gazette.

The first charge, filed by Walcott, states that Claudette Singh, being appointed and performing duties of Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, at Lot 41 High and Cowan Streets, Kingston, Georgetown, between March 14, 2020, and June 23, 2020, acted recklessly and unlawfully when she refused to accept the CEO’s report on the March 2, Regional and General Elections 2020.

The second charge, filed by Ondaan, is that Claudette Singh, being appointed and performing duties of Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, Lot 41 High and Cowan Streets, Kingston, Georgetown, acted recklessly and unlawfully when she disregarded the advice of the Chief Parliamentary Counsel Mr. Paul Fung-a-Fat SC on May 17, 2020, that a Recount of the votes of the March 2, 2020 Regional and General Elections was unlawful- unconstitutional the defendant knowingly caused the Gazetting of Recount Order in the Official Gazette on May 4, 2020, and an Amended Recount Order on May 29, 2020.

The last charge, filed by Joseph, is that Claudette Singh, being appointed and performing duties of Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, Lot 41 High and Cowan Streets, Kingston, Georgetown, acted recklessly and unlawfully between May 29, 2020 and June 23, 2020, when she breached the Recount Order gazetted in the Official Gazette on May 4, 2020, and Amended Recount Order on May 29, 2020.

The charges against the GECOM Chair were filed days after the Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield was released on a total of $450,000, bail by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty for three private criminal charges alleging fraud, misconduct in office, and breach of public’s trust. The charges were brought by Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) member Desmond Morian and The New Movement Party (TNM) executive Dr. Daniel Josh Kanhai. The Court of Appeal is also expected to deliver a verdict in another elections-related case, the Misenga Jones appeal, at 11 am today.

When contacted by this newspaper yesterday evening, the GECOM Chair said that she has no comment as it relates to the charges filed. As of press time, there was indication on whether the orders were as yet served on her.