Tennis rolls stuffed with ganja

Jul 30, 2020

A woman, 29, is facing jail time after she was arrested yesterday for attempting to smuggle ganja in tennis rolls to a remand prisoner at the New Amsterdam, prison, Berbice.

Busted: The tennis rolls with the ganja.

Presently in custody is Hemwattie Charandeo also known as ‘Heerawattie Seepersaud’ of Dispensary Dam, Ankerville, Port Mourant, Berbice.
Reports have indicated that the incident occurred yesterday when Charandeo was taking self-support items for an inmate, Bilall McLennon.
It was during a compulsory search of the items at the self-support office by a prison officer that the ganja was found hidden in tiny transparent plastic parcels.
The plastic bags were removed and weighed. The items amounted to 11 grams and later confirmed to indeed be cannabis. The suspect is presently in police custody.

 

 

